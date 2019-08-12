Dad's adorable reaction to meeting Janet Jackson is so pure originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

One Janet Jackson superfan got the surprise of his life after his two sons swung tickets to see his favorite superstar perform at her Las Vegas show.

KB Strawder Jr. and his brother surprised their dad for Father's Day with tickets to see "Metamorphosis" at Park MGM.

But little did his dad know there was another surprise in store. While they were backstage talking about the show, the superstar stood quietly behind Strawder and -- much to his shock -- embraced him after he said the highlight was "just seeing her on stage."

Remember my dads reaction on Father’s Day to him finding out he was going to see @JanetJackson show in Las Vegas?....well we went to the show and there was one more surprise. pic.twitter.com/NjMAQOMWkN — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) August 11, 2019

"That's really sweet I'm glad," she said with a big smile as she gave him a hug.

KB Strawder Jr. shared a video from the epic moment backstage on social media that quickly caught the internet's attention. The 45-second video has over 3.9 million views on Twitter as of the time this story was written.

The singer later shared the video from an alternate angle on her own Instagram account with the caption "surprise" and an emoji face with the tongue sticking out.

(MORE: Country star Chase Rice surprises die-hard fans who got engaged during his concert)

The initial surprise on June 16 showed their dad jump off the couch and scream with joy when he opened the envelope that had their tickets.

Watch my dad’s reaction to him finding out that my brother and I are taking him to Las Vegas to see @janetjackson 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j34AYEp0cT — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) June 16, 2019

The son, who also shared a series of photos on Instagram from the fun-filled evening, thanked Joey Harris Inc. for "making this connection possible" and went on to again thank Jackson for "spending time with him that he'll never forget."

It'll be hard to top that one next Father's Day.