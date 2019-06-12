Cuba Gooding Jr. will surrender to NYPD to face groping charge originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will surrender to police in New York City on Thursday to face a misdemeanor forcible touching charge, his attorney confirmed to ABC News.

The charge stems from an accusation that the actor groped a woman on Sunday at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar, a claim that Gooding Jr. has denied.

The "People vs. O.J. Simpson" star plans to turn himself in at the NYPD's 25 Precinct between noon and 1 p.m. Thursday, according to his defense attorney Mark Jay Heller.

This is not the first time that Gooding, 51, has been accused of touching a woman inappropriately.

In 2012, a group of women claimed he fondled them in a New Mexico bar, but Gooding Jr. told TMZ at the time that the allegations were "b-------." No charges were ever filed in that case.

That same year, he was also accused of pushing a female bartender in New Orleans, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The bartender later dropped all charges, according to reporting from CNN.