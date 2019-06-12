Courteney Cox's 14-year-old daughter wears her old blue dress from 1998 originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Courteney Cox recently shared an amazing throwback from her "Friends" days, but her new post featuring a unique mother-daughter moment might rival that.

The actress, 54, shared a photo of her daughter, 14-year-old Coco Arquette, wearing the same dress that she wore to a 1998 premiere in Hollywood alongside a photo of herself from the premiere.

In the caption, she mused on the neat moment. "I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later..." she wrote.

(MORE: Courteney Cox just shared the best 'Friends' throwback)

Many of Cox's followers were amazed at the 'twinning' moment, 21 years later, and took to the comments section.

“Oh wow…” Cox's former "Friends" co-star and close friend Lisa Kudrow wrote. Incredible!" actress Demi Moore added.

(MORE: Courteney Cox shares 'Friends' video after Jennifer Aniston tells her to post it)

PHOTO: David Arquette and Courteney Cox arrive at the Paramount Theater, July 30, 1998, in Hollywood, Calif. (Getty Images, FILE) More

Cox often posts praises for her daughter on her Instagram account.

Coco is Cox's only daughter with ex-husband David Arquette, whom she divorced in 2013. She has been with her partner musician Johnny McDaid since 2013, and Arquette has been married to Christina McLarty since 2015.