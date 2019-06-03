Couple marries in magical Disney-themed wedding complete with a Walt Disney officiant originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

A bride and groom's Disney-themed wedding gave a sweet nod to the most magical place on earth.

Taylor and Ryan Chewning of Jacksonville, Florida, married on May 17, 2019. Their nuptials paid homage to their shared adoration of all things Disney.

"I love the characters, the rides, the movies, I love the songs -- I love the magic about it," Taylor Chewning, 26, told "Good Morning America." "I feel like it couldn't have gone any better, really."

The Chewnings got engaged June 19, 2017. At Walt Disney World, of course.

When it was time to plan their big day, Taylor Chewning asked her bridesmaid Kryn Lee to assist with her vision. Lee is a planner with the company Events to Die For.

Chewning and Lee nailed every detail, from movie-inspired centerpieces to princess-like bridesmaid gowns. Chewning's boss, Brian Berigan officiated the wedding and dressed like Walt Disney -- faux mustache and all.

When the ceremony was over, Berigan said, "You may kiss the girl" -- a wink to lyrics from "the Little Mermaid."

"Everyone was super excited. They thought it was [very] me," Chewning said.

Photographer Jen Roesch of Oh So Sweet Studios told "GMA" the celebration was "classically done."

"My favorite detail was definitely the Disney princess bridesmaids," Roesche said. "They came down the aisle to their own [Disney] music. Each girl stayed in character -- especially Cinderella."

Taylor and Ryan Chewning exited their reception with "floating" lanterns, as seen in Disney's "Tangled."

Their favorite movies include "Tangled," "101 Dalmatians" and "The Lion King," Chewning said.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News.