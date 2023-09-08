Country star Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma: Police

Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday night, according to the Craig County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma.

PHOTO: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 13: Zach Bryan performs during the Windy City Smokeout at the United Center on July 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

According to online records from Craig County, Bryan was arrested around 6:40 p.m. local time.

Records show that Bryan was arrested for obstruction of an investigation.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the sheriff's office did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Bryan took to X regarding the arrest, stating: "Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said."

Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.

I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and… — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

"I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize."

ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

