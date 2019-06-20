Country singer Granger Smith on how his family is healing after tragic death of 3-year-old son River originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Weeks after the tragic loss of his 3-year-old son, Granger Smith is speaking out about healing publicly, how his family is holding up and what's next for the country singer.

It was on June 6 that Smith and his rep had to announce the horrible news that his son River had drowned at the family's home.

"We’ve been on quite the journey these past few weeks. I’ve been dark on social media, but I still have a full understanding of the responsibility placed upon me as a public figure," Smith wrote in a new post Wednesday. "I believe I’m obligated on certain levels to include you guys in my current journey, as I’ve been involved either personally or musically in yours."

Smith added that the loss of a son "makes life feel fragile" but "it can remind us never to take a moment with those we love for granted."

"In my house, we have united stronger and closer than we’ve ever been. We’ve cried. We’ve smiled. I’ve held my family tight," he continued. "I’ve found strength from God and used that in the face of adversity so that my wife and children can rely on me. I’ve guarded my heart and my mind during weak moments and graciously accepted all of the encouragement and empathy from so many."

He continued, "I can rest assured knowing that River’s assignment on earth was always intended for 1116 days and not only did he live it to the fullest, but he lived it loved by so many, including a mother, father, sister and brother who held nothing back and have no regrets on how much he felt that love. We should all be so blessed to be able to live like Riv."

Smith and his wife Amber also made a video to try and connect with fans, explaining further what happened to River.

Amber spoke about the outpouring of love from his fans on social media and tried not to break down when telling them how much the support means to her and her family.

Smith said he's never been more nervous to speak in a video and that this was easily "the worst situation we've ever been through." But that the family will try to find light and carry on River's legacy moving forward.

He also explained that the day his boy died, he was outside the house doing gymnastics with his daughter and thinking to himself, "Soak up this moment, it's not gong to last forever."

Within a few minutes, "Amber and I are inside our pool gate, doing CPR on our son."

The composure that Smith and his wife had during the video is beyond commendable.

"Because we're not guaranteed tomorrow," he added.

Smith later said the family will champion a cause but will also all go on tour to heal and be together.

"I’m going to bring them with me," he said of his family, adding that he won't be doing media or meet and greets, but just be out on the road looking for inspiration with his loved ones. "Music has always been healing [for me]. That’s the place I’ve always turned to.”

At the time of his son's death, Smith posted a lengthy, heartbreaking note on social media.

"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," he wrote. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived ... Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts."