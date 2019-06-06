Country singer Granger Smith delivers tragic news of 3-year-old son River's death originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Country singer Granger Smith delivered news Thursday that no parent should have to about his 3-year-old son.

Smith wrote on Instagram that his youngest boy, River, had died after an undisclosed accident.

"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," he wrote. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived."

Furthermore, Smith and his wife Amber had to "say our last goodbyes" to their little boy, but chose to try and help others through their loss.

The singer said they chose to "donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father."

Smith closed the post by talking about his amazing little boy.

"Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this," he wrote.

In addition to being a BMI Award winner and singer who has appeared in Billboard's coveted top 200 list, Smith was most of all a doting father. He constantly shared his love for his family of five.

On Mother's Day he wrote, "This sums it up. Me chillin. And then her with 3 monkeys climbing all over her. She does it day in and day out with that love for them that only a mother can understand, but she also does it out of a love for me because she knows that so many times my work takes me away from home. How can I ever repay her for that?! I have a lifetime to try. She’s the half that makes me whole."

Smith is also father to son Lincoln and daughter London.