Colorado school district 'exploring' possibility of demolishing Columbine High School

Colorado school officials say they are "exploring the concept" of demolishing Columbine High School, the site of one of the nation's most notorious school shootings, and building anew.

Two students opened fire at the high school in Littleton, Colorado, on April 20, 1999, gunning down 12 of their fellow students and one teacher before killing themselves. The massacre preceded a wave of school shootings to come, including those at Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary School and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"The tragedy at Columbine High School in 1999 serves as a point of origin for this contagion of school shootings," Jason Glass, superintendent of the encompassing school district, Jeffco Public Schools, said in an open letter to the community on Thursday. "School shooters refer to and study the Columbine shooting as a macabre source of inspiration and motivation."

Students run out of the Columbine High School as two gunmen went on a shooting spree in Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., April 20, 1999.

In the letter, Glass posits, "In 1999, no guidance existed on what to do with a building such as Columbine High School. Today school safety experts recommend tearing down buildings where school shootings take place. Since the morbid fascination with Columbine has been increasing over the years, rather than dissipating, we believe it is time for our community to consider this option for the existing Columbine building."

The superintendent also makes reference in the letter to Sol Pais, an 18-year-old woman from Florida who was allegedly obsessed with the Columbine shooting. In April, Pais traveled to Colorado with a shotgun and ammunition, and threatened schools in the Denver area before killing herself.

"Columbine High School has a gravitational-pull for these sorts of individuals," Glass said, noting that local law enforcement and the Jeffco Public Schools Department of School Safety make contacts with "hundreds of individuals" every year seeking to enter Columbine High School and "reconnect with the 1999 murders."

"Most of them are there to satisfy curiosity or a macabre, but harmless, interest in the school," he added. "For a small group of others, there is a potential intent to do harm."

Deadly Mass School Shootings Since Columbine

Columbine High School is now among the safest schools in the country, boasting a "sophisticated system" of surveillance and security protection, according to Glass. But the building's blood-stained history remains.

"The school site continues to serve as a source of inspiration for potential school shooters, and its lasting impact only seems to be growing," Glass said. "Perhaps influenced by the 20th anniversary of the shooting, over the past 11 months the number of people trying to enter the school illegally or otherwise trespassing on school property has been increasing – now to record levels."

A $15 million renovation and expansion of the current school was approved by voters last year. But the Jeffco Public Schools Board of Education and administration are exploring the possibility of asking voters for an addition $60 to $70 million to build a new building, according to the superintendent.

Police patrol outside Columbine High School on April 17, 2019 in Littleton, Colo., after all Denver-area schools were evacuated and classes cancelled after an active threat to the area made by Sol Pais.

