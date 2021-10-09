College game day: Longhorns vs Sooners
Heisman Trophy winner and ESPN football analyst Desmond Howard is live from Dallas with a preview of what to expect from this classic matchup.
Heisman Trophy winner and ESPN football analyst Desmond Howard is live from Dallas with a preview of what to expect from this classic matchup.
Snapchat is looking to help America's youth become potential Washington, D.C., power players with its latest feature, Run for Office Mini. The new, in-app feature helps Snapchat users navigate which offices they can run for in their local areas based on which issues they are most passionate about, Snap, the company behind Snapchat, said in a blog post announcing the feature. Narissa Ayoub, a 24-year-old law student at the University of Detroit Mercy and a legal intern with dreams to run for office one day, said she appreciates how the feature makes the process of looking into running for office more accessible.
While national Democrats, including President Joe Biden, struggle with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's positions in an evenly-divided Senate, progressives at home are launching campaigns to pressure the state's senior senator, threatening a primary challenger in 2024. Progressives are expressing frustration with Sinema, who they say is working against an already moderate president and making Democratic priorities more difficult to enact. Sinema also faced protesters at the airport last weekend, asking her why she is opposing Biden’s agenda in the Senate.
A number of pediatric hospitals across the country are warning about an increase in the number of cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, a rare condition in which different parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, become inflamed. MIS-C, which most often appears four to six weeks after a COVID-19 infection, can be serious and potentially deadly, but most children who are diagnosed with it recover with medical care, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Federal data shows that there have been at least 46 confirmed MIS-C deaths and 5,217 confirmed MIS-C cases -- and about 61% of the reported cases have occurred in children who are Hispanic/Latino or Black.
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will "swiftly consider" holding one-time Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, and potentially others, in contempt of Congress for ignoring committee subpoenas, committee chairman Bennie Thompson vice-chair Liz Cheney said Friday. The move came after Bannon formally advised the committee that he would be unable to comply with their requests, citing former President Donald Trump's intention to invoke executive privilege.
Laura Sosalla, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was declared legally blind earlier this year due to long-term effects after a battle with COVID-19 last November. This spring, Sosalla sent a message to Rachel Bentley, from United in Stride, an organization that matches visually impaired runners with guides.
Civil rights charges will not be pursued against the Wisconsin police officer who shot Jacob Blake last year, partially paralyzing him, the Department of Justice announced Friday. Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, fired seven times at Blake, who is Black, on Aug. 23, 2020, after responding to a report of a domestic dispute, authorities said. Following an investigation, federal prosecutors said the evidence obtained was insufficient to prove Sheskey "willfully used excessive force," the DOJ said in a statement.
While no Republicans voted to raise the debt ceiling, 11 Republicans voted with Democrats to break a Republican filibuster so that the measure could advance. The House is expected to return to Washington from its recess on Tuesday to approve the measure, where it is expected to pass on party lines before heading to President Joe Biden's desk. Republicans for months said that Democrats would need to act on their own to raise the debt limit because they have total control of Washington and are planning to pass a multi-trillion social and economic package with zero input from Republicans.
A guilty verdict was reached Friday afternoon in the trial of John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz, two wealthy fathers charged with paying bribes to secure prestigious college spots for their kids under false pretenses. Wilson and Abdelaziz were the first defendants among about five dozen to stand trial in Boston for charges stemming from the sweeping Operation Varsity Blues scheme. Abdelaziz, a former casino executive from Las Vegas, allegedly paid $300,000 to get his daughter into the University of Southern California as a basketball recruit even though she didn't make her high school varsity team.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the mental health of the nation, according to a new study published in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly journal, MMWR. The CDC said that social isolation, coronavirus-related deaths and stress weighed heavy on Americans, forcing many to confront new mental health challenges. Researchers noted that anxiety and depression scores fluctuated throughout the pandemic and reflected changes in COVID-19 cases.
President Joe Biden has restored protections to three U.S. national monuments, including two that saw their size drastically reduced by former President Donald Trump, saying Friday that Americans must protect the country together. "These protections provide a bridge to our past, but they also build a bridge to a safer, more sustainable future," he said. The White House said Biden's move "is fulfilling a key promise and upholding the longstanding principle that America's national parks, monuments, and other protected areas are to be protected for all time and for all people."
Shannen Doherty is sharing the reality of her cancer battle. The actress, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, revealed last year that the disease had returned, this time as stage four. In an Instagram post Thursday, Doherty wrote that she wanted to be open about her "personal journey" in hopes of educating the public and encouraging people to be vigilant about their health.
A Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his brother, a pharmacist, after going to confront him about "the government poisoning people with COVID vaccines," according to court documents. Jeffrey Burnham allegedly killed his sister-in-law, another woman and his brother, who administered vaccines, saying he was "killing people," according to charging documents filed in Howard County, Maryland. Burnham went to the Ellicott City, Maryland, home of his brother, Brian Robinette, and sister-in-law, Kelly Robinette, who were later found dead of apparent gunshot wounds on Sept. 30, authorities allege.
Two people are dead following a shooting at a senior living facility in Prince George's County, Maryland, Friday morning, police said. The victims were employees of the National Church Residences - Gateway Village, according to the facility. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident, Prince George's County police said.
President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that provides financial assistance and better health care to victims of "Havana syndrome," the mysterious health incidents affecting dozens of U.S. personnel first identified in Cuba and now including several countries. After a closed-door signing ceremony, Biden said in a statement that his administration is marshalling the U.S. government's "full resources" to care for victims and "to get to the bottom of these incidents, including to determine the cause and who is responsible" -- a mystery that has confounded U.S. officials for nearly five years now.
Michigan officials have told Benton Harbor city residents to use bottled water for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth in response to elevated levels of lead in tap water. Bottled water should also be used for rinsing food and mixing powdered infant formula. Officials said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is conducting a study to gather data on the effectiveness of water filters to reduce lead in the city's drinking water.
Google is cracking down on ads that deny climate change science after advertisers and digital creators complained about them running alongside their own content. The company also said it's no longer going to allow content with false claims about climate change to be monetized, and that the new policy also applies to YouTube, likely part of a larger effort to curb the spread of misinformation. The move, announced in a company blogpost late Thursday, comes amid mounting public pressure on the private sector to take action on climate change.
A mom who went viral while sharing her battle with ovarian cancer on social media has died. Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, 43, died on Oct. 5, according to Concordia University, where she worked as a neuroscientist and professor. "Nadia was a force of nature," Concordia president Graham Carr said in a statement.
Billie Lourd, the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of the late Debbie Reynolds, is opening up about the grief she experienced after losing both family members so suddenly. Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, and Reynolds died from a stroke barely 24 hours later. Lourd also revealed that her mother taught her what not to do when raising her own son, Kingston Fisher, whom she welcomed last year with partner Austen Rydell.
Five people, including a 4-year-old, have died from devastating flooding in Alabama and Tennessee. In Van Buren County, Tennessee, about 60 miles north of Chattanooga, a man died after his car was swept off a flooded roadway Wednesday afternoon, according to Van Buren County Sheriff Eddie Carter. Emergency personnel rescued the man's wife and took her to a hospital where she is still recovering, the sheriff said Friday.
A 15-year-old girl has been gunned down in a road rage shooting in Oakland, California, the latest slaying in unrelenting gun violence that's been ravaging the city. The Oakland teen was driving with her uncle Wednesday night when her uncle and someone in another car "began to have dialogue," which led to arguing between the drivers, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference. Authorities identified the teen as Shamara Young.