'Cinderella' adaptation starring Camila Cabello has a release date

The release date for Sony Pictures' "Cinderella," starring Grammy-nominated singer Camila Cabello, is finally here.

Writer-director Kay Cannon's upcoming adaptation of the classic film "Cinderella," will open on Feb. 5, 2021. This will be Cabello's first movie role.

James Corden and Leo Pearlman will produce the film through their Fulwell73 production company. The new version of the classic reportedly stemmed from an original idea from Corden.

At the time of the film's original announcement in April, Cannon took to Twitter to express her excitement at taking on the project.

"Havana-ya-ya-ya-yay!!!! @Camila_Cabello @JKCorden #femalefilmaker #director #writer," she tweeted, also referencing Cabello's 2018 hit "Havana."

PHOTO: Camila Cabello attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Gregg Deguire/FilmMagic via Getty Images) More

We can't wait for more details about the upcoming film.