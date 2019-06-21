Ciara dishes on 'keeping my sexy up' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com



has endured a lot over the past few years, but she says her faith has helped guide her.

Inside the July/August issue of Essence magazine, the singer dished on how she's managed to carve out her own lane.

“My faith has carried me through every challenge and triumph,” she reflected. “When I was younger and wanting things to happen when I wanted them to happen, I could never have imagined that 15 years later I’d be having the time of my life.”

Amid a messy public split from Future and an ensuing custody battle over their 5-year-old son, Future Jr., the "Level Up" singer has still managed to do just that. This past year, Ciara launched her own label imprint, Beauty Marks Entertainment, and gifted fans with an album of the same name, her first in nearly five years. She's also raising a 2-year-old daughter, Sienna, with her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

“I’m trying to keep getting better, make health-conscious decisions and be the best mom and wife I can be," she said. "No matter how much success you have, I believe there’s always an opportunity to grow and learn something new. And I’m keeping my sexy up too."