Chris Hemsworth talks new 'Men in Black: International,' co-star Tessa Thompson

Chris Hemsworth has become the go-to guy for saving the world. He's back at it as Agent H in the new film, "Men in Black: International." He talked to ABC News about how battling aliens changed the direction of his career.

"I started feeling a bit restricted, whether it was the classic sort of leading man or the straight guy, somewhat predictable," he said. "'Thor: Ragnarok' was just an opportunity to kind of turn it all on its head, and it lead into this. The big appeal for doing this movie was another big fun adventure and a big chance to sort of amplify the chemistry that Tessa [Thompson] and I had, [when] we worked together before."

Hemsworth and Thompson have now starred together three times.

"She was another big reason to do the film," Hemsworth said while appearing on "Popcorn with Peter Travers." "You can spend half a film getting to know one another and trying to find chemistry in a relationship, and finish the film and want to go back and wish that you can reshoot once you know each other."

"Whereas to be able to hit the ground running and pick up where we left off is so economical and such a benefit," he continued. "And we just had a laugh. She has a wonderful sense of humor and loves to improvise."

This time, the duo battles mischievous aliens on Earth… only to find there's something amiss in their own ranks. They are forced to push themselves to new limits to prevent a disaster.

"I was 14 when the first one came out," Hemsworth, 35, told Travers, "and just remember loving it. And also, for the first time really realizing Will Smith was just one of the biggest, most charismatic movie stars on the planet. The fun and adventure that he and the film embodied, the interesting bland of this sort of cop thriller, comedy, with sci-fi, I thought it was fantastic."

Watch the full interview with Peter Travers and Chris Hemsworth in the video above.