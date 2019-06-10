Celine Dion: All the details of her final Las Vegas show originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

After 1,141 performances for more than 4.5 million fans, Celine Dion concluded her Las Vegas career on Saturday night with her final performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The show included the debut of the Canadian superstar's new song, "Flying on My Own," from her upcoming album, "Courage," due this November.

The final show also included a photo collage of scenes from Dion's shows over the years, as well as pictures of her late husband René Angelil and the couple's three sons René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy. The boys joined their mom onstage for the final curtain call.

(MORE: 3 years after her husband's death, Celine Dion shares advice to overcome loss: 'You cannot stop living')

"I’m both proud and humbled by what we’ve accomplished at The Colosseum since we began 16 years ago, when René and I first shared this dream," she said in a statement. "This entire experience has been a huge part of my show business career…one that I will cherish forever."

"I have so many people to thank, but the most important ‘thank you’ goes to my fans, who gave us the opportunity to do what we love,” she added.

Dion's first residency, "A New Day...," began in 2003 and ran for 717 shows. Her current residency, "Celine," started in 2011 and ran for 424 shows.

Dion's Courage World Tour kicks off Sept. 18 in Quebec City.