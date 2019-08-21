Celine Dion appears in edgy photo shoot with empowering message: 'I'm in charge of my decisions' (ABC News)

Celine Dion appears in an artful new spread for CR Fashion Book's 15th edition.

The international superstar, 51, proves she loves to push fashion boundaries in a series of digitally altered photographs, shot by Valentin Herfray.

"I just like that we didn’t care," Dion said about the shoot, according to a release. "If you don’t take chances, you will never accomplish anything different, special, edgy, beautiful..."

“I mean, five years ago I would never let [a photographer] near up past my kneecap, you know?" she told the outlet. "Who would go under my tutu? Nobody. I mean, nobody. My husband, that was it. But I was just like, “Alright, here we go!”

She also spoke about her identity and control of her own life.

“I don’t want to be the queen. I’m the boss," she told CR Fashion Book. "That’s different. I’m the mother, I’m the boss, I’m in charge of my decisions with my team."

The comment comes after allegations surfaced that one member of her team was controlling her, to which her team responded denying the claims in an open letter.

"I try to make the best of myself, to accomplish something, to always put the bar as high as I can," Dion told CR Fashion Book.

"But the queen thing, for me personally, I don’t live that way," she continued. "I can wear a crown. That I can do. Give me the crown and I’ll run the bathtub with bubbles. I dare you to come in and take a picture of that."

In an interview with The Sun earlier this year, Dion spoke about her style evolution and explained that her fashion sense might seem different because "the way that we used to work before was more conservative."

"I’m 50 years old, it’s not to try to take chances, it’s what I want to wear," she said in the interview.

"I want to wear whatever I want -- I want to do whatever I choose to be," she continued. "If now I have an opportunity to wear haute couture and to wear the things that make me feel beautiful, strong, fearless, feminine, attractive – even if it’s just for me. I’m doing this for me. I want to feel strong."

She told CR Fashion Book that she's "crazy about clothes."

"They help me to express myself, as if borrowing characters to help me perform," she shared. "They’re like songs. I don’t do ballads all the time; I have up-tempo songs as well."