'A Brand New Day': Fresh BTS song is out and fans are losing their minds (ABC News)

Taylor Swift isn't the only global music sensation dropping a fresh new track on this glorious Friday.

Members of BTS have a "New" song out titled "A Brand New Day." It's the perfect song for a leisurely Friday.

The song features Zara Larsson and BTS members Jung Hoseok and Kim Taehyung.

"#ABrandNewDayOutNow its finally here!!! We've been working on this for over a year and it's been SOOO hard to keep it a secret. I'm so honored to be a part of this. Thank you @BTS_twt love you," Larsson tweeted Friday morning.

BTS also tweeted about the new single, with a link to listen to the track.

The song opens with a classic, catchy BTS beat, followed by a soothing whistle.

Fans are really digging it.

"A BRAND NEW DAY IS A MASTERPIECE!" one fan wrote.

Fans also want the song to hit No. 1 on the charts.

"A Brand New Day is at #5! Let’s get it to #1 within the next hour!" one tweeted.

One more read, "BEST TRANSITION EVER!!! VOPE didn't come to play!!!"

Enjoy everyone!