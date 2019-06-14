'A Brand New Day': Fresh BTS song is out and fans are losing their minds originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
Taylor Swift isn't the only global music sensation dropping a fresh new track on this glorious Friday.
Members of BTS have a "New" song out titled "A Brand New Day." It's the perfect song for a leisurely Friday.
The song features Zara Larsson and BTS members Jung Hoseok and Kim Taehyung.
"#ABrandNewDayOutNow its finally here!!! We've been working on this for over a year and it's been SOOO hard to keep it a secret. I'm so honored to be a part of this. Thank you @BTS_twt love you," Larsson tweeted Friday morning.
#ABrandNewDayOutNow its finally here!!! We've been working on this for over a year and it's been SOOO hard to keep it a secret. I'm so honored to be a part of this. Thank you @BTS_twt love you 💕 pic.twitter.com/XFM5UGhC2N— Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 14, 2019
BTS also tweeted about the new single, with a link to listen to the track.
저희는 방금 리허설 끝냈습니다 !!— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 14, 2019
BTS월드 OST가 벌써 2개 나왔네요 !!
저랑 윤기형 노래도 짱 좋습니다
얼른 나와라ㅏㅏㅏ 😇#DreamGlow #BrandNewDay#RMxSUGA pic.twitter.com/je900THf7g
The song opens with a classic, catchy BTS beat, followed by a soothing whistle.
Fans are really digging it.
Brb just listening to 'A Brand New Day' for the millionth time 💕 #NewMusicFriday #ABrandNewDayOutNow @BTS_twt @zaralarsson— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) June 14, 2019
"A BRAND NEW DAY IS A MASTERPIECE!" one fan wrote.
A BRAND NEW DAY IS A MASTERPIECE!
breathe if you agree#ABrandNewDayOutNow pic.twitter.com/MToLFvG42w— Ley | dm limit🙄 (@ohmanholyshitt_) June 14, 2019
Fans also want the song to hit No. 1 on the charts.
"A Brand New Day is at #5! Let’s get it to #1 within the next hour!" one tweeted.
One more read, "BEST TRANSITION EVER!!! VOPE didn't come to play!!!"
BEST TRANSITION EVER!!! VOPE didn't come to play!!!#A_Brand_New_Day#ABrandNewDayOutNowpic.twitter.com/RXLudsS3ZC— ☀️My Sun HOBI☀️ (@HopesBeanSprout) June 14, 2019
Enjoy everyone!