'A Brand New Day': Fresh BTS song is out and fans are losing their minds (ABC News)

'A Brand New Day': Fresh BTS song is out and fans are losing their minds originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Taylor Swift isn't the only global music sensation dropping a fresh new track on this glorious Friday.

Members of BTS have a "New" song out titled "A Brand New Day." It's the perfect song for a leisurely Friday.

(MORE: Global superstars BTS performs live on 'GMA' after history-making UN speech on self-acceptance and confidence)

The song features Zara Larsson and BTS members Jung Hoseok and Kim Taehyung.

"#ABrandNewDayOutNow its finally here!!! We've been working on this for over a year and it's been SOOO hard to keep it a secret. I'm so honored to be a part of this. Thank you @BTS_twt love you," Larsson tweeted Friday morning.

#ABrandNewDayOutNow its finally here!!! We've been working on this for over a year and it's been SOOO hard to keep it a secret. I'm so honored to be a part of this. Thank you @BTS_twt love you 💕 pic.twitter.com/XFM5UGhC2N — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 14, 2019

BTS also tweeted about the new single, with a link to listen to the track.

(MORE: BTS by the numbers: How their massive fandom adds up)

저희는 방금 리허설 끝냈습니다 !!

BTS월드 OST가 벌써 2개 나왔네요 !!

저랑 윤기형 노래도 짱 좋습니다

얼른 나와라ㅏㅏㅏ 😇#DreamGlow #BrandNewDay#RMxSUGA pic.twitter.com/je900THf7g





— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 14, 2019

The song opens with a classic, catchy BTS beat, followed by a soothing whistle.

Fans are really digging it.

"A BRAND NEW DAY IS A MASTERPIECE!" one fan wrote.

A BRAND NEW DAY IS A MASTERPIECE! breathe if you agree#ABrandNewDayOutNow pic.twitter.com/MToLFvG42w — Ley | dm limit🙄 (@ohmanholyshitt_) June 14, 2019

Fans also want the song to hit No. 1 on the charts.

"A Brand New Day is at #5! Let’s get it to #1 within the next hour!" one tweeted.

One more read, "BEST TRANSITION EVER!!! VOPE didn't come to play!!!"

Enjoy everyone!