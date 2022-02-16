Bob Saget's family files lawsuit to block release of records from his death investigation

MEREDITH DELISO
·2 min read

The family of Bob Saget has filed a lawsuit to block the release of records from the investigation of his sudden death, court documents show.

The comedian and actor, who was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom "Full House," was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Jan. 9, authorities said. Saget, 65, died from head trauma, his family said last week. The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties said that the manner of death was an accident.

On Tuesday, Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters filed a lawsuit against the medical examiner's office and the Orange County sheriff seeking injunctive relief to prevent the release of any records -- including photographs, video and audio recordings, and "statutorily protected autopsy information" -- related to his death.

PHOTO: Bob Saget attends Wheelhouse and Rally&#39;s celebrity and content-creator private fundraiser event in Los Angeles, Oct. 13, 2021. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images, FILE)
PHOTO: Bob Saget attends Wheelhouse and Rally's celebrity and content-creator private fundraiser event in Los Angeles, Oct. 13, 2021. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images, FILE)

"Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose," the lawsuit stated.

The complaint contends that media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests seeking the release of the records and argues that no "legitimate public interest would be served" by their release.

MORE: Bob Saget dead at 65, autopsy shows 'no evidence of drug use or foul play'

Citing "legitimate privacy interests," the family is seeking to block the release of the records to the public, and that they only be released to his spouse and daughters.

ABC News has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orange County government for comment.

The night before he died, Saget did a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. He was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando "in a supine [face upward] position on his bed," according to a police report.

A preliminary autopsy showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play," medical examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany said.

In an update last week, Stephany said it was his opinion that Saget died from blunt head trauma.

"His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall," he said in a statement.

Saget had several blunt force injuries of the head, according to the medical examiner's autopsy report obtained by ABC News, including a fracture at the base of his skull and fractures involving the frontal bone.

MORE: Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says

Saget's family shared the findings in their own statement, saying the authorities' investigation "concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."

No drugs or alcohol were involved, his family said.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," his family said.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

Bob Saget's family files lawsuit to block release of records from his death investigation originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Some Russian troops moved to firing positions near Ukraine, Putin said be ready by Feb. 16: Sources

    While Russia's defense ministry said Tuesday that some forces would pull back from Ukraine's borders after completing military exercises, the U.S. has so far not seen that, President Joe Biden said in an address to the nation. The U.S. believes that Russia now has all the necessary pieces in place, including 150,000 troops in the region, to launch a swift and brutal invasion of Ukraine, the sources added -- the reason why Biden administration officials have now publicly been saying Russia could move "at any time."

  • Breakthrough treatment makes woman 3rd person to be cured of HIV

    Researchers revealed on Tuesday that an American, described as a middle-aged woman of mixed race, has likely been cured of HIV after undergoing a new transplant procedure using donated umbilical cord blood. The patient, who needed a stem cell transplant for leukemia, reportedly developed a new HIV-resistant immune system following a breakthrough procedure in which she was genetically matched with umbilical cord stem cells that contained an HIV-resistant mutation. Dr. Yvonne Bryson, an infectious disease physician at UCLA, who led the study, discussed their team's finding along with the patient's condition at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections this week.

  • Sandy Hook families settle with Remington, marking 1st time gun-maker held liable for mass shooting

    Remington Arms agreed Tuesday to settle liability claims from the families of five adults and four children killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, according to a new court filing, marking the first time a gun manufacturer has been held accountable for a mass shooting in the U.S. Remington agreed to pay the families $73 million. The settlement comes over seven years after the families sued the maker of the Bushmaster XM15-E2S semiautomatic rifle that was used in the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas staffers, operatives who sought to send 'fake electors' to Congress

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack on Tuesday issued six subpoenas to Trump campaign staffers and Republican operatives in several key battleground states who supported efforts to send "fake electors" to Congress in an effort to challenge the 2020 election results. The group includes Michael Roman and Michael Brown, who worked on Election Day operations for Trump's 2020 campaign, as well as Mark Finchem, Arizona GOP Party Chair Kelli Ward, and former Michigan GOP Chair Laura Cox.

  • Jury reaches verdict after judge tosses Sarah Palin's libel suit against New York Times

    A federal jury in New York on Tuesday has rejected former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's libel suit against the New York Times a day after a judge said he will dismiss the case no matter what verdict was reached. The jury informed Judge Jed Rakoff that after a little over two days of deliberations it found The New York Times was not liable for defaming Palin. The jury's decision follows Rakoff's announcement on Monday to attorneys in the case that he will set aside the verdict and dismiss the lawsuit because Palin had not met the high standard of showing The Times had acted with "actual malice" when it published an editorial that erroneously linked Palin's political action committee to a mass shooting.

  • Cruz, other GOP senators oppose no-fly list for convicted unruly passengers

    A group of Republican senators sent a letter to the Justice Department on Tuesday to express "strong opposition" to creating a federal no-fly list for unruly passengers, claiming "the majority of recent infractions on airplanes has been in relation to the mask mandate." Mike Lee of Utah, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas were among those who signed a letter opposing Delta Airlines' CEO Ed Bastian's, request earlier this month that the DOJ create a "no-fly" list for passengers convicted of federal offenses relating to on-board disruptions.

  • New York girl found alive under staircase after going missing in 2019

    Paislee Shultis was located in a home in the town of Saugerties, in the Hudson River Valley, after a police search on Monday, authorities said. Paislee, who was 4 years old when she went missing, was found in good health, Saugerties police said. Shultis was reported missing July 13, 2019, from Cayuga Heights, in the state's Finger Lakes region, several hours west of Saugerties.

  • 35-year-old woman stabbed to death in Manhattan apartment in seemingly random attack

    A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her downtown Manhattan apartment in what appeared to be a random attack. Christina Yuna Lee was stabbed more than 40 times and was found naked from the waist up, prosecutors said at arraignment. Lee had gotten out of a cab at about 4:23 a.m. Sunday and was followed into her Chinatown apartment building in a moment caught on surveillance video, according to New York City police.

  • Lauren Alaina sings 'Walkaway Joe' with Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks during Opry induction

    Lauren Alaina is officially a member of the Grand Ole Opry -- with a little help from Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks. During the Opry's Saturday night broadcast, the "Road Less Traveled" singer became the Opry's newest member when she was inducted by Yearwood, who also extended the invite in December. Before her induction, Alaina received a special video message from none other than Dolly Parton herself, who told her, "You and I have a lot in common; we both started young, we love country music and we love the Grand Ole Opry."

  • Nearly 1,500 NYC municipal workers fired for not being vaccinated against COVID

    Nearly 1,500 New York City municipal workers have been fired over their refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Under a mandate set by former Mayor Bill de Blasio, city employees on leave without pay and those who were newly hired had been told they had until Friday, Feb. 11., to show proof of vaccination or they would face termination. The 1,428 employees who were on unpaid leave for more than three months lost their jobs.

  • 'The Bachelor' recap: Shanae says goodbye but the drama isn't over yet

    This week's episode of "The Bachelor" opened with the conclusion of last week's 2-on-1 date that finally put an end to Shanae's time on the show. Clayton arranged the date with Shanae and Genevieve in an effort to settle a dispute between the two rivals and bring an end to the drama in the house. Shanae, who thus far had succeeded in convincing Clayton that she was being bullied by the other women, and not the other way around, failed to convince him that Genevieve's feelings for him were an act.

  • Simone Biles announces engagement to Jonathan Owens

    Simone Biles is getting married! The Olympic gold medalist shared a post Tuesday announcing her engagement to Jonathan Owens, who she has been dating since 2020. In Owens' post announcing their engagement, he said Biles "really had no clue what was coming."

  • 'SIM swap' scams netted $68 million in 2021: FBI

    The FBI has warned of criminals increasingly using "SIM swap" scams in which criminals obtain cellphone SIM cards from unknowing victims and steal their personal information, including their cell phone numbers and bank account details. Criminals are able to obtain an individual's SIM card through phishing tactics by pretending to be the victim's mobile carrier, according to the FBI. "Once the SIM is swapped, the victim's calls, texts, and other data are diverted to the criminal's device," the FBI said.

  • ROC skater tops women’s short program amid doping scandal

    Kamila Valieva earned the highest score in the women's figure skating singles event short program at the Olympics on Tuesday. The fifteen-year-old, who represents the Russian Olympic Committee, scored a mark of 82.16, putting her in first place going into the free skate portion of the competition. The winner of the women's event will be determined after skaters compete in the free skate event on Thursday.

  • Kids using screens more than recommended, new study finds

    The majority of children under age 5 are getting more screen time than is recommended by pediatricians, new research shows. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends babies and toddlers up to age 2 should avoid screen time other than video-chatting, while children ages 2 to 5 should be limited to no more than one hour per day of high-quality programming. More than 75% of children younger than 2 and 64% of kids ages 2 to 5 exceeded the recommended guidelines, according to researchers at the University of Calgary, who analyzed over 60 studies looking at more than 89,000 children around the world.

  • Black women tend to have more college debt. Here's what they can do

    According to a recent study from nonprofit The Education Trust, Black students are much more likely to incur the largest average student loan debt out of any group in the United States, including their white peers. It's a situation Dr. Shamell Bell knows well. Bell told "Good Morning America" the stress from her college debt has significantly impacted her life.

  • Russia says some troops returning to base from Ukraine border

    Russia’s military has said some troops massed near Ukraine will begin returning to base on Tuesday following the completion of what it called “exercises," in a potential sign of de-escalation amid continuing fears of a possible Russian invasion. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said units from its southern and western military districts, which have deployed thousands of troops close to Ukraine’s border, had begun returning to barracks. A spokesman for Russia’s southern military district also said its servicemen had also begun leaving Crimea, where Russia has built up a large force.

  • Mom shares warning after 5-month-old develops hair tourniquet syndrome

    A Missouri mom is warning fellow parents about a rare condition caused by a strand of hair that sent her 5-month-old son to the emergency room. Sara Ward, from St. Louis, shared a Facebook post explaining that her 5-month-old son, Logan, started developing a condition called hair tourniquet syndrome on Jan. 22 and over the course of a week, had to be rushed to his pediatrician's office, urgent care and later, the emergency room at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. For Ward, the unexpected ordeal began when she and her husband noticed that one of Logan's toes was "looking a little bit pink."

  • Can the VA pull off its 'monumental' bid to end veteran homelessness?

    For Denis McDonough, like generations of Veterans Affairs secretaries before him, homelessness among U.S. military veterans remains a confounding stain on America's promise. "The American people expect that there not be homeless veterans. The bigger problem for us is going to be if we fail, which is why I'm not going to let us fail," McDonough told ABC News in an exclusive interview marking one year after being confirmed to the job. While the number of homeless vets has dropped by more than half over the last decade, an estimated 20,000 ex-service members are still without permanent housing on any given night, according to figures released this month by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

  • San Francisco school board recall continues to put political spotlight on education

    As school board meetings across the nation become increasingly contentious, parental pushback over COVID-19 related regulations and virtual learning has brought things to a head in San Francisco. There, voters are headed to the ballot box Tuesday to decide the fate of three school board members in an unprecedented recall election. San Francisco School Board President Gabriela López and board members Faauuga Moliga and Alison Collins could all be recalled Tuesday.