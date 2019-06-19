Zendaya debuts ravishing red hair fans are gushing over originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

As the seasons continually change, it's a great time to switch up your hair color, and some of our favorite celebrities have recently jumped on board.

While attending the "Spider-man: Far From Home London" photocall at the Tower of London, actress Zendaya showed up with brand new beautiful red hair.

Her fans instantly responded with excitement on social media and made comments such as "Omg I'm living for this hair color" as well as "Wow this colour on you...I'm obsessed!"

PHOTO: Zendaya attends the Spider-Man: Far From Home London photo call at the Tower of London, June 17, 2019, in London. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) More

In May, Beyonce also did a slight hair transformation and traded her honey blonde big hair for a deeper brunette look, and the list goes on of celebs who have updated their hair colors.

Without further ado, let's get into these super cute hair hues...shall we?

Zendaya

Before...

Zendaya's natural hair color is closer to s sandy brunette.

After...

Now, she has a full head of red luscious strands.

Beyoncé

Before...

The "Top Off" singer usually wears big blonde hair. Whether it's braided or up in a high ponytail, it's been her go-to hue for most of her career.

After...

On Instagram, she posted a photo flaunting long deep brown hair that's slightly highlighted. Model Ashely Graham commented on the photo saying, "Love the dark hair!!!"

Millie Bobby Brown

Before...

Brown isn't one to shy away from trying out different hair looks, but for the most part, she keeps her bob cut length strands on the deeper side.

After...

For the premiere of "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel created a blonde ponytail look for the actress. It was an adorable look that we've never quite seen on her before.

Ariel Winter

Before...

It's hard to imagine Winter with anything other than her signature jet black hair, and it suits her really well.

After...

Surprise! The "Modern Family" actress has a completely new red hair hue that almost makes her unrecognizable.

She referenced Disney's 1989 film "The Little Mermaid" in her caption -- hinting that her look may have been inspired by that character.