Beyonce and Blue Ivy singing a 'Lion King' classic will perk up your Monday originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Beyoncé doesn't often post to Instagram, and an appearance from Blue Ivy is even rarer.

But when you get the famed mother-daughter duo, plus the song "Circle of Life" from the "Lion King," well, you stop, watch and sing along, of course.

(MORE: Beyonce spotted at Target and everyone, Chrissy Teigen included, is losing their minds)

The queen and her little princess were dressed to the nines at Tina Knowles' "A Journey to the Pride Lands" event, inspired by her daughter's new film, "The Lion King."

While that film doesn't hit theaters until next month, fans can see Blue Ivy in action in Bey's new Insta post.

There was no caption needed as Beyoncé dressed in an epic original outfit featuring the face of a lioness. She is set to voice Nala in the upcoming blockbuster from Disney.

(MORE: Beyonce's #BeforeILetGoChallenge puts all other challenges to shame)

If you scroll through all the pics, you'll come across a short gem of Blue lip syncing to Elton John's classic "Circle of Life."

Mondays are tough enough, so watch and enjoy, and maybe you'll be lucky enough to have that song in your head for the rest of the week.

Fellow Destiny's Child singers Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also stunned at the gala.

They should just change the name of the film to "Lion Queen Bey." Done and done.

ABC News is part of parent company Disney.