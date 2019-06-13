The benefits of drinking herbal tea originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Scrolling through your Instagram feed, you've more than likely seen a post from an influencer or celebrity -- such as the Kardashians -- promoting a "detox" tea for weight loss.

The companies making the teas claim drinking them will help you slim down.

"The Good Place" actress Jameela Jamil has spoken out against celebrities who promote these "skinny teas" because of the teas' vague claims, but also because of the potential harm to women's body image.

Life is too short. 👎🏽 pic.twitter.com/PeJtwWfHsv — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 27, 2019

Detox teas contain ingredients such as caffeine and senna leaf and are not regulated by the FDA, so consumers may not know the amount of each ingredient they're getting.

Plus, experts say there's no data to back up the teas' weight-loss claims.

"There is no peer-review data yet that has conclusively proven any specific health benefit directly attributable to tea, including that of losing weight," ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent, physician and nutritionist Dr. Jennifer Ashton, told "Good Morning America."

PHOTO: A cup of tea. (STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images) More

(MORE: 7-year-old with rare disease needs donor of mixed race to save his life.)

"However, there can be numerous benefits to drinking tea as a part of an overall healthy lifestyle and diet. As with most things, in moderation," she added.

While the internet and scientists debate the validity of detox teas and their safety, we took a look at old-fashioned herbal teas and their potential health benefits.

(MORE: 5 ways women are reclaiming their period products.)

Peppermint

PHOTO: A handful of peppermint during a harvest at the Seely Mints farm in Clatskanie, Ore., July 31, 2014. (Natalie Behring/Bloomberg via Getty Images ) More

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), peppermint, a common herbal tea ingredient, grows in Europe and North America and has been used for health purposes since the days of ancient Greece, Rome and Egypt.

The NCCIH writes, "Peppermint is used as a dietary supplement for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), other digestive problems, the common cold, headaches and other conditions."

Tumeric and Ginger

PHOTO: A worker's hands are covered with tumeric powder at a spice store in Mumbai, Sept. 5, 2012. (Kuni Takahashi/Bloomberg via Getty Images) More

While turmeric is a common spice, it is also a naturally caffeine-free herbal tea that is often mixed with ginger.

PHOTO: Ginger tea is pictured in an undated stock photo. (STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images) More

Traditional Medicinals Herbalist and Marketing Manager Zoe Kissam says their turmeric and ginger tea "is an herbal trifecta that supports a healthy response to inflammation associated with an active lifestyle."

Dandelion

PHOTO: Dandelion root. (STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images) More

Story continues