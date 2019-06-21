Benefits of baby yoga aren’t a stretch: How it helps moms and babies originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Susan Korver and Amy Casoglos spent some of the first weeks of their daughters’ lives with them on the yoga mat.

The once-strangers, who gave birth on the same day in the same hospital, bonded with their babies and with each other in a baby yoga class, a postpartum option that is being offered to more and more moms.

"I knew that I wanted to do it just as a way of getting out while home on maternity leave and socializing with other moms," said Casoglos, the mother of 5-month-old Mia. "I also wanted to spend quality time with Mia outside of feeding her and fulfilling her basic needs, just a time to bond with her."

Korver, mom to 5-month-old Gracelyn, also saw baby yoga as a way to bond with her daughter, who like Casoglos' daughter, is her first child. She ended up getting another benefit from the class, one that is a particular draw for baby yoga: helping to ease her baby's stomach troubles.

"Gracelyn had a little bit of colic so I learned different poses to help ease her stomach and different ways to hold her," she said. "You’re doing actual yoga poses but with the baby and she liked that instead of just being on her stomach for tummy time."

Korver and Casoglos took a class offered through Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Wheaton, Illinois, where they both gave birth. The baby yoga classes there are taught by Patti Ideran, a pediatric occupational therapist who is better known at the hospital as "the baby whisperer."

Ideran has taught infant massage classes for more than a decade but began offering baby yoga last year as an antidote to what she calls "container babies," the babies who spend time in items like walkers, bouncy seats, strollers and car seats.

"In this day and age babies are not on their tummies a lot so we’re seeing developmental delays and problems with their head shapes, so this was something I saw that I could do," said Ideran. "We always say that every time the baby is awake they should be on their tummies, and that includes day one from the hospital."

Babies should be spending one hour per day on their stomachs while awake and supervised by the time they're three months old, according to Ideran. The American Academy of Pediatrics also notes that babies need to spend more time on their stomachs as they get older to increase their strength.

The "tummy time" recommended by experts can include time babies spend lying flat on adults' stomachs or legs, moves that parents learn in Ideran's class.

"My class is different than a 'mommy and me' yoga class in which the mom does yoga and the baby lies," she said. "We do very gentle stretches of the arms and legs, some tummy massage, tummy time exercises and a lot of playful games."

In addition to missing developmental progress when in a car seat or stroller, babies also miss out on touch from their parents or caregivers, according to Ideran. The one-on-one time in a baby yoga class helps with the parent-child bond and gives a quiet space for parents or caregivers to learn their babies' cues.

"As a working mom I only have so much time in the evenings and the weekends [with Mia] and the class showed me how in just a few minutes I can spend time with her and have it be meaningful," said Casoglos. "[Baby yoga] was the guaranteed time we could just focus on each other."

