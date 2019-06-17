'Bachelorette' sneak peek: Hannah says it 'doesn't make sense' to give Luke a rose originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Luke P. doesn't seem to be a "Bachelorette" front-runner any longer.

In a sneak peek of this week's episode, Hannah B. continues to explain to Luke P. why he frustrates her.

It also seems that his time on the show may be coming to an end.

"It took me literally raising my voice, so frustrated at you tonight, to get you to just be the thing that I think you are," she said to him. "Giving you a rose tonight, it doesn't make sense."

Luke P. has been one of this season's most controversial "Bachelorette" contestants, as he doesn't seem to get along with the other men in the mansion.

See if Hannah has a change of heart in tonight's installment of the reality TV series, which airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT on ABC.