'The Bachelorette' recap: Luke P. and Luke S. square off originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

On Monday's episode of "The Bachelorette," it was time for the 15 remaining men to leave the mansion and head to Newport, Rhode Island, where Hannah Brown was awaiting their arrival.

But there was trouble in store, as Luke S. and Luke P. locked horns.

The first date card went to Jed, who met up with Hannah in Boston, Massachusetts, for a sightseeing tour that included Quincy Market and the "Cheers" bar, followed by a visit to the Auerbach Center, home of basketball's Boston Celtics, and a pickup game with Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier.

The date went really well. However, Hannah had one remaining question for the 25-year-old Nashville singer/songwriter: whether there's room for both music and marriage in his life. He tells Hannah that going into the competition, music was his "passion," but after meeting her, she is all he needs. Hannah, appreciating Jed's honesty, admitted she's also "catching the feels," and gives him the date rose.

(MORE: 5 things to know about this season's Bachelorette Hannah Brown)

Next up, Dylan, Matteo, John Paul Jones, Connor, Garrett, Dustin, Devin, Grant, Peter, Kevin, Mike, Luke S. and Luke P. were invited on a group date, competing in an intense rugby game, which sent Kevin to the hospital with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Luke P. was taking Hannah's "blood, sweat and tears" message a little too seriously, body-slamming the other Luke for no apparent reason.

At the cocktail party afterwards, Luke P. was the first guy with whom Hannah speaks. They discussed his overly aggressive behavior during the game, which he tried to defend by accusing Luke S. of coming after him and swinging at him. Hannah's not satisfied with his explanation and said that while she cares about him, the incident "worries" her. He responded by insisting Luke S. is the only other guy in the mansion who has a problem with him and that Luke S. is more interested in promoting his tequila business than winning Hannah's heart.

(MORE: 'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Hannah shows off her hometown)

Hannah's next conversation is with Luke S., who offered his version of the fight. He conceded that he has issues with Luke P., as do all the other guys, and invited her to ask them for herself. She does, and one by one, they all side with Luke S.

Afterwards, the other guys grilled Luke P. about the incident and he keeps changing his story, causing them all to walk out, except for Luke S. The two exchange words until finally Luke S. left the room, saying he can't wait until Luke P. gets tossed off the show.

Meanwhile, Garrett took his turn talking to Hannah. He chose not to get involved in the drama, using the moment instead to tell Hannah he's "crushing hard" for her -- and he earns the date rose.

Another one-on-one date, went to Tyler C., whose first task was to lend support to and comfort a confused Hannah after her difficult group date.

After a day of lobster fishing, he told Hannah he almost backed out of the competition because his father nearly passed away a couple of months before taping. While his dad was recuperating, Tyler continued, the two of them watched the last season of "The Bachelor," and his father became a big fan of Hannah, telling Tyler, "This is your girl."

Tyler promised that the same effort he put into helping his father recover, he'll devote to his relationship with Hannah. That's all she needed to hear, and she offers him the date rose.

Later that night, they danced to the music of country star Jake Owen, who sings his hit song "Made for You."

At the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party, it's Mike's turn to set Luke P. straight, calling him "unstable" and "a psychopath." Meanwhile, Luke S. fearing he's in danger of being sent home, tried to smooth things over with Hannah, but she had yet to make up her mind on which bachelor she wants to believe, and the conversation leaves him even more insecure.

Story continues