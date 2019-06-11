'The Bachelorette' preview: Peter stands out during a Scotland group date originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Standing out during a group date (for the right reasons!) isn't easy but it seems Peter may be doing just that in tonight's episode of "The Bachelorette."

In a sneak peek, the 27-year-old pilot from Westlake Village, California, said that during the group's visit to Scotland, he wanted to be sure to impress Hannah.

Dressed in a kilt, he tried his hardest to come out on top in what the show has dubbed "The Highland Games."

"Hannah is an amazing woman," he said in a confessional. "I need to show my queen that I could be her king."

Hannah undoubtedly has her fingers crossed for a drama-free outing, as last week's episode saw Luke P. and Luke S. fighting during a rugby game.

To see what unfolds there -- and how The Highland Games go -- tune in to "The Bachelorette" at 8 p.m. ET tonight on ABC.