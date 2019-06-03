'The Bachelorette' preview: Luke S. feuds with 'psychopath' Luke P. originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Luke P. appears to have made an enemy out of Luke S.

In a preview for Monday night's episode of "The Bachelorette," Luke S. is furious with Luke P., who apparently got violent with him during a rugby game.

Noting that his nemesis has a "terrifying" look in his eye, Luke S. wants an explanation for why he was "decked" and "body slammed."

"It makes me so angry that I had to sit in there with a woman that I really, really like and defend myself over some garbage fed to her by some psychopath," he said, before walking out. "I never want to see you again in my life."

(MORE: 'Bachelorette' villain Luke Parker admits 'how hard it has been' watching himself this season)

"I cannot wait until you're tossed off this show," he added.

Earlier this week, Luke P., who has been seen as a villain during this season, wrote on social media that he's had a tough time watching himself on the reality TV show.

"I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man. I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect," he wrote. "This journey has giving me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful."

Monday's episode of "The Bachelorette" airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.