'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are married originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Popular "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon married in Rhode Island on Sunday, People magazine confirms.

The magazine shared exclusive pics of the duo in their full wedding attire, with the bride in a beautiful lace dress from Ines Di Santo.

(MORE: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon reveal wedding -- and baby! -- plans)

The stars also shared the news on Instagram by announcing their wedding weekend.

"I can hear the bells!" Iaconetti wrote on Instagram.

(MORE: Ashley Iaconetti says her wedding won't be a party -- it will be 'a romantic experience')

People had details of the big day, including that "Bachelor" producer Elan Gale officiated the nuptials and that dog Clark served as ring bearer.

"Bachelor Nation" stars Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Nick Viall and others were guests during the event.

"Jared and I from the very beginning have been saying we don’t want our wedding to be a party. We want it to be a romantic experience!" Iaconetti told the magazine.