'Bachelor in Paradise' preview: Dylan confronts Hannah and Blake

A love triangle has formed in Paradise, and Dylan isn't happy about it.

In a sneak peek of tonight's episode, Dylan, who has formed a bond with Hannah G., gets frustrated when he sees her making out with Blake.

Previously, Dylan told Hannah that he could see having a relationship with her, and that she was the only woman in Paradise in whom he was interested.

"It's a little disrespectful to just make out with him right in front of me," Dylan said in a confessional. "That's crazy."

Last week on "Bachelor in Paradise," three men showed interest in Hannah: Wills, Blake and Dylan. Meanwhile, Blake, who'd hooked up with Kristina and Caelynn prior to production, found himself at the center of controversy, with both women accusing him of treating them badly.

To see who chooses whom, tune in to "Bachelor in Paradise" on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.