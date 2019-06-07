This baby dives right into her Starbucks in adorable photo shoot originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

What Starbucks patron has not fantasized about face-planting into a mountain of whipped cream?

11-month old Aria Jade Dillon did just that, and the moment was caught on camera as part of a coffee-themed photo shoot.

Photographer Lynn Puzzo came up with the idea. She had just moved to Georgia and was looking for ways to build up her business. She found the costume online and had the idea for a cake-smash shoot.

(More: These grooms' love story might shake up the toy industry for the best reasons)/>

"I searched Google, Pinterest, Instagram, and I could not find one other Starbucks themed cake-smash session , so that made me extra excited" she told "Good Morning America."

She put out a model call, but didn't have to look too far. She and Santana Dillon, Aria's mom, were already following one another on Instagram.

PHOTO: Aria Jade Dillon at her Starbucks photo shoot. (Lynn Puzzo Photography ) More

"Aria is an extremely happy baby and garners attention pretty much everywhere we go because of her infectious smile," her mom told "GMA." "She loved the cake and danced and smiled the whole time."

(More: Mom's Facebook post unites the parents of wild children everywhere)

Puzzo agreed Aria was a great model for the shoot.

"She was so much fun," Puzzo said. "She was so happy, and loved every minute of it."