'Avengers: Endgame' tops 'Star Wars,' breaks previous pre-sale record

"Avengers: Endgame" tickets went on sale Tuesday and just like Thanos' famous snap, they were gone just like that. But way more than half.

Fandango is reporting that "Endgame" has broken its pre-sale records, topping the previous holder, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Guess the force is strong with Earth's mightiest heroes.

The online retailer sent out a cheeky tweet Tuesday: "#AvengersEndgame gave The Force Awakens the *snap* as the top-selling pre-sale title in the first 24 hours. (notice the perfect balance of the top 5?)."

#AvengersEndgame gave The Force Awakens the *snap* as the top-selling pre-sale title in the first 24 hours. (notice the perfect balance of the top 5?) pic.twitter.com/BwYAOQekf3 — Fandango (@Fandango) April 2, 2019

"Star Wars" also owns the No. 3 spot with "Last Jedi."

In fact, the top five are all Disney films. "Rogue One" is No. 4 and "Infinity War" is No. 5.

"Star Wars" will have a chance to reclaim the top spot later this year with "Episode IX."

According to Deadline, other online ticket providers like Atom Tickets have also said "Endgame" is topping pre-sale records.

That new #AvengersEndgame spot has us feeling all the feels. pic.twitter.com/9X9IP7IwFM — Atom Tickets (@atomtickets) April 2, 2019

Other sites have yet to tabulate and report their pre-sales. But tickets are sure going fast!

