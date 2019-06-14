Attention, rosé fans: These new blush strawberries just hit the produce aisle originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

These new blush colored berries are a thing of beauty and taste exactly the way summer produce should!

Driscoll's announced the release of the new Rosé Berries and Sweetest Batch varietals as part of a new, limited edition collection.

The special light pink strawberries and raspberries were bred for their unique peachy color and aromatic flavor.

PHOTO: Driscoll's released new limited edition rose berries that were bred for their unique blush hue and aromatic flavor. (Driscoll's) More

Driscoll’s Joy Makers, the produce company's team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant health scientists and entomologists, researched and developed the proprietary varieties through traditional breeding methods.

We got to taste test the special new rosé strawberries and found a familiar farmer's market-level of freshness, packed with strawberry flavor, additional sweetness and touches of white peach and nectarine notes.

The berries reminded us of a light bodied rosé wine, such as a Côtes de Provence, in scent, smell and taste.

Fran Dillard, senior director of brand and product marketing at Driscoll’s, said the proprietary varieties can take years to perfect.

"It’s taken a long time to perfect these offerings, not only for the trend-forward color and desirable texture but for the superior taste," Dillard said.

The introduction of an immersive berry eating experience "is a testament to our thoughtfuland dedicated breeding process," the company's vice president of global variety development said in a statement.

"Driscoll’s is one of the few berry companies with a dedicated research and development department focused on breeding high-flavor proprietary berries exclusively for its network of independent growers," the statement said.

The Rosé Raspberries get their sunset color gradient from their parents, the golden and red raspberries, according to Driscoll's.

This limited-edition growing season has a short window and the berries are only available in select cities. Driscoll's has a store locator here to pin point the nearest place for customers to buy them.