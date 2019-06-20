Arkansas medical school student missing in Mexico after graduation, family says originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Authorities in Mexico are searching for an American medical school graduate who went missing over the weekend after one of his friends was found murdered.

Arkansas native Jessy Pacheco, 30, went missing in the city of Guadalajara last week after he celebrated his graduation from the Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara, his family told ABC News.

He attended the university's medical school for two and a half years but finished his residency in Arkansas, returning to Mexico to retrieve his diploma, said Francine Solis, his cousin's wife.

On Saturday night, Pacheco went out with a group of friends, Francine Solis said. Authorities believe Pacheco's disappearance and his friend's murder occurred in the Providencia neighborhood of Guadalajara on Saturday, according to a statement from the Jalisco State Prosecutor's Office.

PHOTO: The immediate family of Jessy Pacheco, 30, attends his graduation from medical school in Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 14, 2019.

Most of the group ended up leaving early, but Pacheco and another friend stayed a little longer to wait for an Uber they had called, Francis Solis said. They were accompanied by women at the time, but authorities do not have any details about their identities, Jalisco State Attorney General Gerardo Octavio Solis Gomez said in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Pacheco's friend, identified by authorities as Carlos Alejandro Delgadillo Romero, was approached by a group of people as he left a club who beat him and shot him several times with an AK-47, killing him, Solis Gomez said.

Delgadillo Romero was found shot in the head a few blocks from the club, his family told ABC affiliate KHBS in Fort Smith, Arkansas. The 26-year-old was a California native and also a student of the university, Mexican newspaper Milenio reported.

There is no evidence that a fight occurred at the club where Pacheco and his friends celebrated, Solis Gomez said.

After the attack occurred, nearby businesses began to kick their customers out and close their doors in an effort to avoid providing any information and to not get involved, Solis Gomez said. When authorities arrived, they only found Delgadillo Romero's dead body, he added.

A report was filed later that day for Pacheco's disappearance, Delgadillo Romero said.

PHOTO: Mexican authorities are searching for Jessy Pacheco, 30, an American man who recently graduate from medical school and went missing in Guadalajara on June 15, 2019.

