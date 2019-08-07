Ariana Grande performs surprise duet with Barbra Streisand and can't handle her excitement originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Ariana Grande performed the duet of her dreams with one of the most influential performers in music history on Tuesday night.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 26, made a surprise appearance at Barbra Streisand's concert in Chicago to sing "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)" with the icon.

Streisand originally recorded the 1979 track with the late legendary artist, Donna Summer.

PHOTO: Ariana Grande and Barbra Streisand rehearse before Barbra's performance at United Center on August 06, 2019, in Chicago. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BSB) More

Grande shared some videos of the performance on her Instagram story, captioning one clip, "the best night of my life!" She also shared a snap with Streisand from the night, writing, "cherishing this moment forever," in the caption.

On Streisand's post featuring the same photo, Grande commented, "i’m sobbing 🖤 love you so much. i cant. get over this. it’s just.... the most special and cherished experience ever. thank you."

Check out some of the clips from the performance that were shared on social following the exciting duet:

Grande also shared her disbelief and excitement at the chance to collaborate with Streisand in a tweet.

hello shaking and crying. thank u @BarbraStreisand. don’t have words yet goodbye. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2019

"Hello shaking and crying. thank u @BarbraStreisand. don’t have words yet goodbye," she wrote.