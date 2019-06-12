Ariana Grande donates $250,000 to Planned Parenthood originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Ariana Grande just made her feelings known about Georgia's new restrictive anti-abortion law in a big way.

In an official press release from Planned Parenthood, the organization said, "Ariana Grande is donating the proceeds from her June 8 concert in Atlanta, Georgia" to them.

"Ariana Grande's generous donation comes at a critical time -- in Georgia and across the country, anti-women's health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion," Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Dr. Leana Wen told ABC News in a statement.

Wen added, "Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back -- in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets -- against these dangerous attacks on people's health and lives. We are so grateful to Ariana for her longstanding commitment to supporting women's rights and standing with Planned Parenthood to defend access to reproductive health care. We won't stop fighting -- no matter what."

Ariana Grande performs on Coachella Stage during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2019, in Indio, Calif.

The release also links out to a People magazine story, which says the donation is for around $250,000.

On May 7, Georgia's governor signed into law a bill that bans abortion in that state as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Opponents note that a fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women are even aware they're pregnant, giving them no time to make a decision about their pregnancy.

Like every other so-called "heartbeat" ban signed into law, Georgia's has been challenged and is not in effect.

Grande's reported gesture comes as other artists and TV and film productions reconsider doing business in Georgia because of the so-called "heartbeat" law.

Ariana's "Sweetener" world tour continues Wednesday night at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.