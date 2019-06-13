Amanda Knox returns to Italy for 1st time since her acquittal

Amanda Knox returns to Italy for 1st time since her acquittal originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Amanda Knox arrived in Italy Thursday for the first time since her 2015 acquittal in a years-long murder case there.

Knox will take part in a three-day conference on criminal law in Italy, according to the conference's organizers. She landed at an airport in Milan, in the country's north, emerging to a throng of reporters.

The conference, scheduled to take place in the northern Italian city of Modena from Thursday to Saturday, is devoted to the subject of wrongful convictions and judicial populism. Knox will debate the topic of the media’s role in criminal trials on the final day of the conference.

Amanda Knox, a former American student who was accused and then acquitted of the murder of her roommate British student Meredith Kercher and visits Italy to speak at the Criminal Justice Festival, arrives at Milan's Linate airport, Italy, June 13, 2019. (Daniele Mascolo/Reuters) More

Knox, 31, said in a tweet that she was "honored" to accept the invitation from The Italy Innocence Project.

The Italy Innocence Project didn't yet exist when I was wrongly convicted in Perugia. I'm honored to accept their invitation to speak to the Italian people at this historic event and return to Italy for the first time.https://t.co/MGorAiDgKJ — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) May 7, 2019

The Italy Innocence Project, founded in 2013, is a non-profit organization that studies issues related to wrongful convictions in Italy and is part of the Law Department of the University of Roma.

Amanda Knox, a former American student who was accused and then acquitted of the murder of her roommate British student Meredith Kercher visits Italy to speak at the Criminal Justice Festival, arrives at Milan's Linate airport, Italy, June 13, 2019. (Daniele Mascolo/Reuters) More

Before she arrived in Italy, Knox posted a photo on Instagram appearing to show her hanging from a cliff, saying she created her "own inspirational workplace poster" because she felt "frayed."

"Hang in there!" she wrote.

She also penned an essay published on Medium Wednesday discussing her interaction with the public amid intense media scrutiny. Entitled "Your Content, My Life," Knox called on media outlets to be "compassionate," "brave," and to " treat its subjects like the human beings they are."

"Someone’s life may make a great story, but it’s still their life," she wrote.

PHOTO: Amanda Knox, the study abroad student who was accused in Italy of the 2007 murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, is standing up for other women as host of her own docuseries, 'The Scarlet Letter Reports.' (Paula Lobo/ABC) More

Knox was a 20-year-old college student studying abroad in Italy when she was accused of murdering her roommate, British student Meredith Kercher, in November 2007. After a long judicial ordeal, which involved two appeal court trials and two Supreme Court decisions, Knox, along with Raffaele Sollecito, her Italian boyfriend at the time, were finally acquitted of murder in 2015.

(MORE: Amanda Knox opens up about social media and public shaming)

Knox left Italy immediately after the acquittal and has not returned to the country.

PHOTO: Amanda Knox, one of the three suspects in the murder of British student Meredith Kercher, is escorted by police upon her arrival at a court hearing in Perugia, Italy, Sept. 16, 2008. (Federico Zirilli/AFP/Getty Images) More

Rudy Guede was found guilty of Kercher's murder in a separate trial in 2008 and is serving a sentence of 16 years.

Martina Cagossi, a criminal lawyer and one of the founders of The Italy Innocence Project, told ABC News that she met Knox at a conference in the U.S. and said Knox had shown interest in her organization.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson contributed to this report.