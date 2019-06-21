Allies need to focus specifically on transgender issues in wake of violence: Activists originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

As LGBTQ allies join in on Pride celebrations around the country, advocates say it's a good time to think about how supporters can offer better support to a group that has proven to be the most vulnerable: transgender people.

Researchers and civil rights advocates said there are many issues surrounding cultural representation of transgender individuals, but the biggest concerns stem from how they are often treated.

"A lot of people understand lesbians and gays and even bisexuals, but the ‘T’ is where we’ve had some division," Rebecca Williams, an LGBTQ rights advocate and the first openly gay freeholder of Union County, New Jersey, told ABC News. "People still say toxic things like, 'Well, they're not real women, they're not real men, or they're not really a part of our community.'"

While hate-crime statistics from the FBI show violent incidents against gays and lesbians dropping slightly, or remaining stagnant, from 2013 to 2017 (the most recent year data has been released), violent incidents against transgender individuals are nearly five times higher over that period.

Hate crimes against gays and lesbians dropped from 910 in 2013 to 728 in 2014, and then stagnated -- 800 in 2015, 799 in 2016 and 805 in 2017 -- over the next three years. Incidents against trans individuals rose each year: 23 in 2013, 58 in 2014, 73 in 2015, 105 in 2016 and 106 in 2017. The statistics are self-reported by local law enforcement agencies, and are therefore incomplete, and tracking of crimes against transgender people has likely improved in recent years.

But the statistics are stark nonetheless.

PHOTO: Transgender rights activists hold pictures of transgender women who were killed this year as they protest the recent killings of three transgender women during a rally at Washington Square Park in New York, May 24, 2019.

The key to stemming the tide may be spreading awareness about anti-transgender practices -- both intentional and unintentional -- within their own communities.

"Through education and awareness, we can become more conscious of the practices that highlight our differences. We should be accepting of everybody and see that all this violence and harassment affects all of us," Williams said. "Do some research by going to websites that advocate for transgender rights and share the information on social media. Talk to people and ask questions about what it means to be transgender."

Juan Battle, an author and professor of sociology at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York (CUNY), said LGBTQ circles and members of the media have gotten better when it comes to spreading the word about acts of oppression, discrimination and "othering," but the tough work is what comes after.

"We often describe how it shows up and what happens to those who are victims of it, but we don’t describe why society allows it to happen in the first place," Battle told ABC News. "We must question who benefits when we allow it."

"And in some instances -- to the degree that it can benefit the status quo or those who are the benefactors of it -- we don't only allow it, we actually encourage it," he added.

No community is insulated from violence, Battle noted, but he said it’s safe to say that violence is more prevalent in communities where members are subjected to oppression. For example, the LGBTQ community has a long and troubled history of discrimination, but experts said gays and lesbians are much more protected than their transgender counterparts, making them more susceptible to violence.

PHOTO: A transgender rights activist holds a white rose while protesting against the recent killings of three transgender women, Muhlaysia Booker, Claire Legato, and Michelle Washington, during a rally at Washington Square Park in New York, May 24, 2019.

