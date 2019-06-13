Alexis Ohanian's next stop is Congress as he fights for dads to get paid paternity leave originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, husband of Serena Williams and father of their daughter, Olympia, is on a mission to get dads the mandated right to take paid paternity leave.

He and Dove Men+Care are asking men and women to sign The Pledge for Paternity Leave. Ohanian plans to bring the pledge to lawmakers on Capitol Hill this fall in a push to pass federal paid family leave legislation.

"I hope to be meeting with many senators, representatives, plenty of dads, on both sides of the aisle, in both houses of the Legislature, who want this to be the law of the land," Ohanian told "Good Morning America." "What we are looking for is some minimum number of weeks of leave."

"I use 16 [weeks] as the example that we use in our office and that’s really, that is the bare minimum when you look across the world," he said. "If there is a new child entering your life, you should be able to spend time with them."

Ohanian was very public about the fact that he took 16 weeks of paternity leave when Olympia was born in 2017. The leave became "perception altering," according to Ohanian, when Williams suffered life-threatening complications following the birth of Olympia.

"Even with all the financial advantages we have, even with everything else we have going for us, seeing my wife, I mean literally with a hole still in her abdomen, and then my newborn daughter, seeing our family in that situation, that was the only priority I had in my life for those weeks," he said. "Had I not had the peace of mind of knowing that I had a job that I could go back to, it would have been so traumatizing."

Fighting for paid leave in Congress and in the courts

Passing federal legislation on paid family leave is a "question of when, not a question of if," according to Ohanian.

The FAMILY (Family And Medical Insurance Leave) Act is the leading proposal for paid leave in the U.S. House and Senate, according to Katie Bethell, founder and executive director of PL+US (Paid Leave for the United States), a national campaign to win paid family leave by 2022.

The bill, sponsored in the Senate by Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand, would establish an Office of Paid Family and Medical Leave within the Social Security Administration and would provide workers with up to 12 weeks of partially-paid leave. Gillibrand has introduced the FAMILY Act in each congressional session since 2013 but it is expected to be brought to the floor this session in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, according to Bethell.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, have another bill, the Economic Security for New Parents Act, that would allow parents to apply their future Social Security benefits to paid leave.

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee also announced last month the formation of a bipartisan Finance Committee working group to take on the issue federal paid family leave policy.

"This is a strong showing that Congress is taking paid family leave seriously," said Andrea Zuniga, vice president of legislative affairs for PL+US. "It shows the groundswell of support that has been building."

As Congress weighs proposals, other dads are taking their fight to the courts.

The American Civil Liberties Union announced last month that JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by male employees who say they were denied additional paid parental leave, according to The Associated Press.

Four years earlier, in 2015, CNN reached a settlement with a correspondent, Josh Levs, who fought the company's parental leave policy so he could care for his wife and their premature daughter, according to his website. Levs went on to write a book, "All In," about how to fix the workplace culture for dads.

In the U.S., only 16% of civilian workers have access to paid family leave and 88% have access to unpaid family leave, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The U.S. is the only advanced industrialized nation without a guarantee of paid leave for new parents, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

