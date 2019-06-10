Alec Baldwin says maybe he'll continue to play Trump on 'SNL' after all

Alec Baldwin is not "retiring" from playing President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" after all.

After telling USA Today last week that he was "so done" with the portrayal, the actor told ABC News that while he is "sick" of playing Trump, he's actually open to returning to "SNL" to portray the president if the opportunity arises.

“Lorne [Michaels] is my dear friend and if he asked me to come back and do it again, I probably would do it,” he says. “But I think that I’m going to go back to work on a more full-time basis in the fall, so my availability is also the question.”

"But we’ll see what happens. I really don’t know what’s gonna happen," Baldwin added.

As for why he's "sick" of playing Trump, Baldwin, who won an Emmy for the part, explains it's because of “the way it has developed in the zeitgeist.”

Baldwin said he’s not quite sure what playing Trump is accomplishing and, as a "very political" person, this doesn't always sit well with him.

That being said, the actor is keeping busy this summer. In addition to hosting ABC’s "Match Game," which premieres on June 12, he also has a new movie, "Framing John DeLorean," and will be the subject of an upcoming Comedy Central roast.