Afghan female leaders urge Trump administration to stand up for their rights in Taliban peace talks

The United States' chief negotiator for Afghanistan left Washington on Friday for stops around the globe to rally support for his talks with the Taliban before a seventh round of meetings with the militant group's leaders. But there's one constituency that's consistently voiced their concerns about the U.S. talks and is ringing the alarm again.

In interviews, several prominent female Afghan leaders said these talks are an issue of life and death for Afghan women, and they will not allow their country to return to the dark days of oppression and abuse under a potential peace agreement with the Taliban. They're calling on U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad to do more to ensure women have a place at the negotiating table.

"We want to support the peace process. We are not against the peace. But ignoring the women of Afghanistan, ignoring the majority of the population, is not acceptable," said Mary Akrami, director of the Afghan Women Skills Development Center. "At this moment, we need that support from the United States and from the international allies. They've walked besides us for the last 18 years -- they should be beside us now."

Since last October, the U.S. negotiating team, under orders from President Donald Trump to secure a deal that withdraws U.S. troops, has met with Taliban leaders in Doha, Qatar, where they have an office. Six rounds of talks have led to agreements in principle on two issues: the U.S. withdrawing troops and the Taliban agreeing to not support or provide safe haven to terror groups including al Qaeda and ISIS.

In addition to settling those two issues, two others remain outstanding, according to Khalilzad: a nationwide ceasefire and intra-Afghan talks. Khalilzad has said nothing is finalized to until all four issued are settled, but the Taliban so far has refused a ceasefire or any meeting with the Afghan government, which it considers a puppet of the U.S.

That rejection of the government has unnerved its leaders, who have expressed their anger at the U.S. at being sidelined. The U.S. counters that after every meeting with the Taliban, Khalilzad, who was born in Afghanistan and served as U.S. ambassador to the country, has briefed President Ashraf Ghani and other leaders. The U.S. also said its own talks with the militant group are just laying the groundwork for an Afghan peace process, led by the Afghan people.

But for women in particular, there is concern that the deal the U.S. may ink with the Taliban will set back their rights and protections. Some even think U.S. talks already have empowered the militants.

"Taliban are kind of calling the shots," said Mahbouba Seraj, a women's rights activist and host of the radio program "Our Beloved Afghanistan by Mahbouba Seraj." "They want to get anything and everything the way they want to. Amongst them, of course, is our freedom, whatever we have so far and what we have worked so hard with the help of the world to get for the last 18, 19 years."

"After years of struggle, after years of working, still the women of Afghanistan could not find their place, and we were not recognized by the United States, especially by the team of Mr. Khalilzad at the beginning," added Akrami.

