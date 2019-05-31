How Adam Sandler got Adam Levine to perform at his daughter's bat mitzvah originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Adam Sandler scored major dad points last weekend.

The actor and comedian, who stars alongside Jennifer Aniston in the upcoming Netflix comedy, "Murder Mystery," told Jimmy Kimmel Thursday that he convinced Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine to perform at his daughter Sadie's bat mitzvah.

Sandler and his wife Jackie have two children: Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 10.

"I text[ed] him, 'I'm sorry to do this to you, my kid's getting bat mitzvah'd Saturday night, would you mind coming and singing a few tunes? It would be incredible,'" Sandler recalled. "And then he writes, 'I can't say no to you! Where?' I tell him where, he goes, 'Oh, I used to go there growing up; I went to a bunch of bar mitzvahs when I was a kid there. What songs do you want?'"

Ultimately, Levine performed three songs for Sandler's daughter, which the actor called "unbelievable." And though Aniston was invited to the celebration, Sandler told Kimmel that she wasn't able to attend. However, he added that she sent "one of the best gifts Sadie received."

"$1.8 million and Sadie blew it!" he joked. "It took her two days. A lot of cupcakes."