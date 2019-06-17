Actress Selma Blair shaves her head with help from her 7-year-old son originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Selma Blair is once again inspiring people through her brave and honest social media posts.

The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, has said in the past the it has become harder to brush and style her hair because of the disease, so she's "going back to my roots."

Blair posted a photo late last week or herself shaving her head, and getting some very special help in the process.

"People. #selmablair #arthursaintbleick . Back to my roots. #zen barber who still says butthole whenever given an opportunity. I love him," Blair wrote, alongside a picture of her son helping her buzz off some of her hair.

The picture was shared Friday and has more than 140,000 likes.

Blair, who has been candid about battling the disease has shown her incomparable strength and never-ending humor. She also often mentions her 7-year-old son, Arthur.

In another snap shared Sunday, Blair wrote, "Sometimes , when I can’t sleep, I already look forward to a warm beverage in the morning with the boy I love. Is it Monday yet? #latte love for life."

Earlier this month, Blair wrote on social media, "To my son on his last day of first grade. I will hold your hand, I will help hold the light for you. I will lift you up if ever you need me. You are my favorite person and have taught me everything I know about love. I am so proud of who you are."

Arthur has been there for his brave mom as well.

Last month, he walked the carpet with his mom at the Race to Erase MS gala, where she was a speaker.

"This child. #arthursaintbleick. He sees me at every stage. And tonight was for him in my heart. To thank him and everyone who has rooted for me and for all of us with #MS and autoimmune disease. We thank you," she posted alongside her little man.

Last year, Blair revealed to "Good Morning America" the struggles of living with MS for years and not knowing it, though she knew something was wrong with her health.

"Ever since my son was born, I was in an MS flare-up and didn't know, and I was giving it everything to seem normal," she said. "I was really struggling with, 'How am I gonna get by in life?' And not taken seriously by doctors, just, 'Single mother, you're exhausted, financial burden, blah, blah, blah.'"

But when Blair finally got a clear diagnosis, she said, "I cried with some relief. Like, 'Oh, good, I'll be able to do something.'"