ABC News exclusive: Ron Goldman's dad says 'pain is always there' 25 years after murder

Twenty-five years after Ron Goldman's murder, his family is speaking out on the anniversary of the crime for the first time.

"The pain is always there, the loss is always there," Goldman's father, Fred Goldman, said in an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "It never goes away."

Kim Goldman and Fred Goldman appear on 'Good Morning America,' June 12, 2019.

"Today is just that much more intense," Fred Goldman said. "It's hard for me to imagine it's 25 years. Ron would be 50 now. I have a hard time reckoning that whole idea."

Fred Goldman, father of murder victim Ronald Goldman, in his home in Peoria, Ariz., May 20, 2014.

The night of June 12, 1994, 25-year-old Ron Goldman was returning a pair of glasses to Nicole Brown Simpson's Los Angeles home when the two were attacked and brutally stabbed to death.

Brown Simpson's ex-husband, former NFL star O.J. Simpson, went on trial for the double murder. In 1995, after a trial that captured the nation's attention, Simpson was acquitted of all criminal charges. He's always maintained his innocence.

Kim Goldman on Wednesday is launching a 10-episode podcast called "Confronting: O.J. Simpson." In the series, she interviews key members of the case, from prosecutor Marcia Clark to LAPD detective Tom Lange to Simpson house guest Kato Kaelin.

Kim Goldman poses for a portrait, June 7, 2019, in Los Angeles.

For Kim Goldman, who adored her protective, older brother, the podcast is an outlet to pose questions that have haunted her for years in the complex and infamous case.

"I just wanted to go full force this year," Kim Goldman told "GMA." "Face some of my fears, face some of my anxiety."

"For all these years its been a little frustrating that there's been so much about this case... television series, fictional approaches, that I thought it was important to go right to the source," Kim Goldman explained. "I wanted to understand how they were doing, what they were thinking."

Kim Goldman even talked to the jurors and said she learned the three-and-a-half hour deliberation was allegedly a cover-up.

The family of Ronald Goldman, Kim Goldman, Fred Goldman, and Patti Goldman comfort each other during a conference in Ventura County Calif., June 15, 1994.

"They corroborated what my dad and I always thought -- which was that they didn't do their job," she said. "They pulled testimony just to cover up that they always knew what their answer was when they went into that jury room and they wasted our time for three-and-a-half hours."

Kim Goldman also recalls in the podcast her chance encounter with Simpson in a parking lot a few years after his acquittal.

"I was by myself in my car. I saw that gait ... that I had been following for so many years," she told "GMA." "I revved the engine and I gripped the steering wheel thinking I could take him out right here and nobody would know."

