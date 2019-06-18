9 bold bright summer 2019 nail polish colors to swipe on this season originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Summer is upon us, and it's time to brighten up your nails with some of the trendiest hues of the season.

From gorgeous neons to fresh whites, there's a color for every look you are aiming to achieve.

We have searched far and wide to pick out some of the best recently launched lacquers of 2019.

(MORE: Sandal trends 2019: Slip into this season's best picks)

Ahead, screenshot, shop, and swipe on these lovely swatches everyone will be obsessed with.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies. Contact featured retailers directly for any questions about products before ordering online.

(MORE: I survived the acupuncture facial celebrities are obsessed with)