8 Insta-worthy doughnuts you do not want to miss (ABC News)

The second annual DTLA Donut Festival, featuring dozens of different doughnut vendors, was a celebration of all things sweet for National Doughnut Day.

The event in downtown Los Angeles offered a wide selection of tasty doughnut treats that were also drool-worthy for Instagram. Fan favorite Voodoo Doughnut, vegan-based bakery Donatsu, and the ever-so-creative DK’s Donuts are among those who showcased their beloved pastries.

Here are our eight favorite Insta-worthy doughnuts from the edible exploration.

1. Rainbow Vanilla by DK's Donuts

PHOTO: Rainbow Vanilla by DK's Donuts, June 8, 2019. (Stacy Chen/ABC News) More

This show stopper is not skipping out on any color!

2. Voodoo Doll by Voodoo Doughnut

PHOTO: Voodoo Doll by Voodoo Doughnut, June 8, 2019. (Stacy Chen/ABC News) More

Kind of frightening, mostly cute...and delicious of course.

3. Rose Pedal Donut by DK's Donuts

PHOTO: Rose Pedal by DK's Donuts, June 8, 2019. (Stacy Chen/ABC News) More

Delicate and sweet. This donut is full of flowery fun, and it's pink!

4. Coconut Donut by Glazed Donut Bar

PHOTO: Coconut by Glazed Donut Bar, June 8, 2019. (Stacy Chen/ABC News) More

Co-co for coconuts? The key is in the detail on this one.

5. Dragon Fruit Donut (with an edible orchid) by Donatsu

PHOTO: Dragon Fruit by Donatsu, June 8, 2019. (Stacy Chen/ABC News) More

This is a work of art! Bright, tropical, and almost too pretty to eat.

6. Chicken Sandwich by Astro Doughnuts

PHOTO: Chicken Sandwich by Astro Doughnuts, June 8, 2019. (Stacy Chen/ABC News) More

