5 looks we love this week: Sarah Jessica Parker, Issa Rae, Nicole Kidman and more originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

The month of May is coming to a close, but not without a little outfit inspiration from many of our favorite stars.

Sarah Jessica Parker wowed the crowd wearing a glowing black ensemble during a press outing, while Naomi Campbell glided along the streets of Rome in a summer-ready floral print frock.

There were so many stylish moments this week, but we managed to narrow it down to five that we couldn't stop thinking about.

Scroll ahead to see this week's best!

Issa Rae

PHOTO: Issa Rae poses for photos at the Wolf Theater at Saban Media Center Television Academy on May 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images) More

Rae wore the perfect canary yellow power suit paired with nude strappy sandals in Los Angeles this week.

Sarah Jessica Parker

PHOTO: Sarah Jessica Parker attends the press night of 'The Starry Night' at Wyndham's Theatre on May 29, 2019, in London. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) More

Dressed as a modern day version of her character, Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City," Parker wore a dazzling caped J. Mendel cocktail dress during a press night performance of "The Starry Messenger."

Naomi Campbell

PHOTO: Naomi Campbell is seen walking on May 28, 2019, in Rome. (Agostino Fabio/Getty Images) More

While happily twirling in Rome, Campbell was in an entirely summer mood in this beautiful printed maxi dress.

Sophie Turner

PHOTO: Sophie Turner attends the press conference for South Korean premiere of 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' on May 27, 2019, in Seoul, South Korea. (Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images) More

We want to steal this clean-cut look Turner wore for the "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" press conference in Seoul, South Korea.

Nicole Kidman

PHOTO: Nicole Kidman attends the season 2 premiere of 'Big Little Lies' at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 29, 2019, in New York. (Nicholas Hunt/WireImage/Getty Images) More

Kidman was a blue carpet stunner in her sequined black blazer with feathered sleeves for the New York City premiere of season 2 of "Big Little Lies."