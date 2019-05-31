5 looks we love this week: Sarah Jessica Parker, Issa Rae, Nicole Kidman and more originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
The month of May is coming to a close, but not without a little outfit inspiration from many of our favorite stars.
Sarah Jessica Parker wowed the crowd wearing a glowing black ensemble during a press outing, while Naomi Campbell glided along the streets of Rome in a summer-ready floral print frock.
There were so many stylish moments this week, but we managed to narrow it down to five that we couldn't stop thinking about.
Scroll ahead to see this week's best!
Issa Rae
Rae wore the perfect canary yellow power suit paired with nude strappy sandals in Los Angeles this week.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Dressed as a modern day version of her character, Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City," Parker wore a dazzling caped J. Mendel cocktail dress during a press night performance of "The Starry Messenger."
Naomi Campbell
While happily twirling in Rome, Campbell was in an entirely summer mood in this beautiful printed maxi dress.
Sophie Turner
We want to steal this clean-cut look Turner wore for the "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" press conference in Seoul, South Korea.
Nicole Kidman
Kidman was a blue carpet stunner in her sequined black blazer with feathered sleeves for the New York City premiere of season 2 of "Big Little Lies."