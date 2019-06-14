5 looks we love this week: Kate Middleton, Tessa Thompson, Eva Longoria and more originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
This week, celebrities grabbed our attention in everything from fabulous frocks to elaborate frills and fresh takes on summer whites.
The 2019 Tony Awards kicked off the week with fashionistas such as Billy Porter in a showstopping pink and red ensemble. Meanwhile, "Men in Black: International" star Tessa Thompson marveled us in a rich metallic look.
To say the least, there were so many amazing looks, it was hard to narrow it all down to just five.
Scroll ahead to see exactly what we mean.
Tessa Thompson
Thompson dazzled in one of the most standout looks of the week in a custom look from Rodarte for the NYC premiere of "Men in Black: International."
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a white Barbara Casasola off-the-shoulder dress while attending the first annual Addiction Awareness Week gala.
Billy Porter
Porter shut down the 2019 Tony Awards in an over-the-top vibrant velvet suit by Celestino Couture.
Selena Gomez
While making her press rounds for "The Dead Don't Die," Gomez wore the chicest little black Celine dress with fringy sleeves.
Eva Longoria
Longoria has the right idea in this one-sleeved look designed by Toni Maticevski.