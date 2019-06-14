5 looks we love this week: Kate Middleton, Tessa Thompson, Eva Longoria and more originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

This week, celebrities grabbed our attention in everything from fabulous frocks to elaborate frills and fresh takes on summer whites.

The 2019 Tony Awards kicked off the week with fashionistas such as Billy Porter in a showstopping pink and red ensemble. Meanwhile, "Men in Black: International" star Tessa Thompson marveled us in a rich metallic look.

To say the least, there were so many amazing looks, it was hard to narrow it all down to just five.

Scroll ahead to see exactly what we mean.

Tessa Thompson

PHOTO: Actress Tessa Thompson attends the 'Men In Black: International' premiere at AMC Lincoln Square, June 11, 2019, in New York City. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images) More

Thompson dazzled in one of the most standout looks of the week in a custom look from Rodarte for the NYC premiere of "Men in Black: International."

Kate Middleton

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Phillips Gallery, June 12, 2019, in London. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images) More

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a white Barbara Casasola off-the-shoulder dress while attending the first annual Addiction Awareness Week gala.

Billy Porter

PHOTO: Billy Porter attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, June 9, 2019, in N.Y. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images) More

Porter shut down the 2019 Tony Awards in an over-the-top vibrant velvet suit by Celestino Couture.

Selena Gomez

PHOTO: Selena Gomez attends 'The Dead Don't Die' New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on June 10, 2019 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) More

While making her press rounds for "The Dead Don't Die," Gomez wore the chicest little black Celine dress with fringy sleeves.

Eva Longoria

PHOTO:Eva Longoria attends the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival 2019 Day 1 at Forte Village Resort on June 13, 2019 in Cagliari, Italy. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images) More

Longoria has the right idea in this one-sleeved look designed by Toni Maticevski.