5 looks we love this week: Anne Hathaway, Julianne Moore, Oprah and more originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Fresh white silhouettes, big hair and fierce poses were the name of the game for some of our favorite celebrities this week.

Anne Hathaway was a total beauty in a fuschia, mid-length dress that drew major attention to her adorable baby bump, while Oprah's simple yet chic white dress is exactly what we all need in our closets.

Scroll ahead to see what looks made us smile and screenshot this week.

Anne Hathaway

PHOTO: Anne Hathaway attends FIJI Water At Sea Wall / A Life Opening Night On Broadway, Aug. 8, 2019, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) More

"The Hustle" starlet was radiantly beaming while showing off her growing baby bump in a custom Brandon Maxwell dress that featured sexy slits.

Oprah

PHOTO:Oprah Winfrey arrives at the Premiere Of OWN's 'David Makes Man' at NeueHouse Hollywood, Aug. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Steve Granitz/WireImage) More

In a crisp white frock, drop earrings and gorgeous curls, Oprah was a vibrant attendee on the pink carpet during the premiere of OWN's "David Makes Man."

Julianne Moore

PHOTO: Julianne Moore attends Chopard And The Cinema Society Host A Special Screening Of Sony Pictures Classics' 'After The Wedding' at Regal Essex Crossing, Aug. 6, 2019, in New York City. (Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image) More

The "After the Wedding" star shined while posing in a black and white Givenchy dress paired perfectly with patent leather black booties.

Tika Sumpter

PHOTO: Tika Sumpter arrives at ABC's TCA Summer Press Tour Carpet Event, Aug. 5, 2019 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images) More

Sumpter sizzled in a fresh white ensemble along with beautiful bangs and bouncy curls at ABC's TCA Summer Press Tour.

Jeannie Mai

PHOTO: Jeannie Mai arrives at ABC's TCA Summer Press Tour Carpet Event, Aug. 5, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Gregg Deguire/WireImage/Getty Images) More

"The Real" talk show host also stylishly showed up to ABC's TCA Summer Press Tour in a cream-toned blazer by fashion designer Elisabetta Franchi, topped with a blue visor.