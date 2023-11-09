4 current, former LA sheriff employees die by suicide within 24-hour period, department says

Four members of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department have died by suicide since Monday, according to a statement from the department.

The officers, whose names were not released out of privacy, were one former and three current employees, the department said.

"Our LASD family has experienced a significant amount of loss and tragedies this year," Sheriff Robert Luna said. "We are stunned to learn of these deaths, and it has sent shockwaves of emotions throughout the department as we try and cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family."

"During trying times like these, it's important for personnel regardless of rank or position to check on the well-being of other colleagues and friends," Luna continued. "I have the deepest concern for our employees' well-being, and we are urgently exploring avenues to reduce work stress factors to support our employees' work and personal lives."

The four employees all died within 24 hours of each other, according to the LASD.

The homicide bureau is investigating all four deaths.

ABC News also reached out to Blue HELP, a law enforcement suicide group. This year alone, 83 law enforcement officers have died by suicide, according to Blue HELP.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

4 current, former LA sheriff employees die by suicide within 24-hour period, department says originally appeared on abcnews.go.com