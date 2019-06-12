3 North Korean defectors talk about what it was like crossing the demilitarized zone originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Kim Kang Yoo was shaking as he passed by his fellow soldiers at North Korea's front-line guard post. A security guard looked at him in the eye, and Kim held on tight to his knapsack. He knew by instinct that if he acted awkwardly, the soldiers guarding the North-South Korea border might notice that he was there not to carry out his assigned mission.

He was there to escape.

He tried to act as cool as possible, and when the guard finally turned away, he started running, frantically, until he was lost from sight in the valley.

It was Sept. 27, 2016, when Kim, now a sophomore political science major at Seoul-based Sogang University, defected through the heavily fortified border that spans the Korean peninsula. He chose to escape the communist regime's military service and flee to South Korea, where he could live a life with the freedom to choose. That journey was the toughest moment in his life.

"To hide myself from the North Korean guard posts' watch, I ran deep into the valley," Kim, 25, recalled. "For hours I wandered in the woods, round and round. I cut myself on a tree branch and almost died falling off a cliff. For the first time in life, I prayed for god's mercy although I had never been to church."

PHOTO: A barbed wire fence runs alongside the Han River near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between South and North Korea, Feb, 7, 2018 near Panmunjom, South Korea. (Carl Court/Getty Images, FILE) More

(MORE: North Korea executed its top nuclear negotiators, report says )

Six North Korean soldiers in the past three years have run for a new life to South Korea by crossing the demilitarized zone, aka DMZ. Kim is one of those courageous young men in their 20s who crawled, bolted, hid his way across the 2.5-mile-wide DMZ, the most heavily armed border in the world, filled with mines from the Korean War era. For some, the life-risking escape took less than an hour, while for others it took days.

In the last three years, 3,682 North Koreans have escaped to South Korea, according to the Unification Ministry. Only six of them -- less than 0.002% -- ran across the untouched area of tension to defect. South Korea's Defense Ministry neither confirmed nor denied the number of defectors through the DMZ. A majority of defectors tend to use routes through a third country like China and Thailand, which is also risky but without the threat of gunfire from colleagues at the DMZ.

The DMZ is a 160-mile-long stretch of land dividing the Korean peninsula since the Korean war paused in 1953. With the symbolic 38th parallel in the middle, soldiers from each side monitor the opposition, keeping in mind that the Korean war never officially stopped. The two Koreas agreed to a ceasefire that's so far lasted for over 60 years.

PHOTO: Kim Kangyoo, center, is a sophomore at the Seoul-based Sogang University. Kim defected to South Korea through the demilitarized zone in 2016 and gives lectures on the experience of defection to students and military men. (Courtesy Kim Kangyoo) More

(MORE: Cracks, confusion in US approach to North Korea as Trump openly defies advisers)

Soldiers working at guard posts along the border are not only given the role of surveilling the opposition, but also keeping an eye on their own colleagues, who may attempt to escape. All soldiers on each side carry loaded guns.

"I witnessed a soldier, not so different from myself, being executed by firing squad when he was caught trying to flee," An Chan-il, a 66-year-old defector and North Korea expert, told ABC News. He said that he kept the dead soldier's badge during his own escape to at least give the man's soul a chance to have a look at South Korea.

An escaped the communist regime on July 27, 1979. The rainy season had just begun so the weather was foggy and nippy. He believed that heavy fog could help him hide.

In order to prevent intrusion into the DMZ, layers of barbed-wire fence stand on the North Korean side, warning soldiers not to come too close. At major points, the wire fence exposes electricity strong enough to bounce off an adult. An, a first sergeant, was in charge of the button that turned the electricity on and off.

Story continues