2nd shutdown dodged as State Department still grapples with 1st

While the White House announced the president agreed to a deal Thursday to avoid a second federal government shutdown this year, the impact of the first, the longest in U.S. history, and the anxiety of potentially a second, have had deep and lasting impacts on the State Department and American foreign policy.

In particular, several officials and outside experts told ABC News, concerns remain over department morale, the finances of diplomats and their families deployed overseas, and the recruitment and retention of top talent.

While certain things have improved under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, they said, there still are deep challenges at State that were exacerbated by the shutdown.

"What it said to many people is, our work is not valued, our contributions are not wanted, why should I work in a place that doesn't care about what I do -- whether I come to work or not?" said retired Amb. Nancy McEldowney, who directed the department's training center, the Foreign Service Institute.

During the shutdown, approximately one-quarter of American employees overseas and 40 percent in the U.S. were furloughed, according to a State Department spokesperson.

Those working on "the protection of the United States' critical national security interests and the safety of U.S. citizens abroad," per the department, were excepted and required to work without pay.

Even then, these individuals faced restrictions on travel, public outreach like meetings or events, or signing new contracts. That meant the work of real diplomacy, in many ways, had to be put on hold, which McEldowney called "phenomenally disruptive on every level and expensive."

"We got turned into a laughing stock," said a veteran ambassador, who requested anonymity to speak candidly.

That included open jabs at diplomats overseas, including "care packages" from Russian officials and a fake GoFundMe page to donate to U.S. diplomats in an African country, the veteran ambassador said.

The record-long shutdown also poses a long-term threat to the department's ability to find and retain top talent, retired and current officials told ABC News, because of how it affected morale.

One official in Washington dismissed that, saying it wasn't the department's first shutdown, and at this point department employees should know how to handle them. But others expressed concerns about how long the administration allowed the shutdown to continue, compounding financial troubles for diplomats and their families and sending a message of disregard for their work.

"There was such a heartless and staggeringly unaware approach from a number of senior administration officials," said McEldowney, including President Donald Trump's remark that the shutdown could last for months or years.

"The mission itself was just gutted and eroded," said the veteran ambassador, who added that's what drives diplomats to do their work. "A big part of what makes us tick is the enormous pride and joy in the mission."

But the State Department pushed back, with deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino telling ABC News in a statement: "The entire State Department team showed remarkable resilience and commitment during the lapse in appropriation. Secretary Pompeo has expressed his sincerest gratitude to our employees for their dedication and sacrifices."