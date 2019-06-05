This 24-layer rainbow crepe cake is the birthday cake of your childhood dreams originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
It's the stuff cake dreams are made of: an epic 24 layers of pure cream, crepe and rainbows.
Stefano's, located in Laguna Hills, California, is the restaurant behind this Instagram sensation.
The crepe cake has four layers of each color of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple.
Stefano started making the cake about two years ago after he got ideas from seeing crepe cakes online. He said he started blending different cake concepts and thought a rainbow would present in a special way. The restaurant says the cakes are in high demand, and they need at least a 72 hour notice for pre-orders.
It takes about four hours to make the cake, without stopping, but it's a full day's work overall to produce a single cake.
"GMA" found out how to make the stunning sweet treat. Warning: the recipe isn't for amateurs.
Get the full recipe with step-by-step directions below.
(MORE: Happy Birthday Oreo! We're celebr-eating with this dad's creative cookie designs and recipes)
Directions:
Crepe Batter
8 eggs
10 tbsp granulated sugar
2 cups milk
1 cup melted butter
4 tsp vanilla
2 cups all purpose flour
Pinch of salt
Put everything except the flour in a blender, and pulse until combined. Gradually add flour to the blender until everything is combined. Chill for one hour.
Vanilla Chantilly Cream
1 vanilla bean
2 cup heavy whipping cream
4 tablespoons superfine sugar
1 teaspoons vanilla extract
Split vanilla bean lengthwise with the tip of a sharp knife. Holding the pod open, scrape seeds from each half using the flat side of the knife. Transfer seeds to a large bowl, then discard pod.
Mix ingredients in electric mixer until soft peaks form, approximately three to five minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for 10 minutes. Separate into six bowls and add four drops of food coloring into each bowl for each color.
Place one crepe on a revolving cake stand. Spread a tin layer of cream, starting with the bottom color purple. Place a second crepe on top and repeat with four layers of cream for each color. Chill for about 20 minutes.
Butter Cream
3 cups butter
½ cup heavy cream
2 tbsp vanilla
5 cups powdered sugar
Whip softened butter for three minutes until the color turns pale. Then add powdered sugar in increments of one cup at a time until combined. While on low, slowly add heavy cream and vanilla.
Use this cream to coat the top and sides of the cake after you chill it.
(MORE: We tried eating a massive, 6-pound meatball in honor of National Meatball Day)
Glaze
16 ounces white chocolate
2 cups sugar
1 cup cold water
½ cup water
1 cup light corn syrup
1 cup sweetened condensed milk
10 tsp gelatin
(MORE: Food Network host Clinton Kelly declares chocolate chunk skillet cheesecake the sweetest treat)
Bloom gelatin in one cup of cold water and let it stand for five to 10 minutes. In a sauce pan, add a half cup of water, one cup of corn syrup and two cups of sugar.
Cook for seven to eight minutes, then remove from heat. Add gelatin and condensed milk and whisk.
Pour mixture into white chocolate, then blend until smooth. Run through color strainer, then pour over cake. It should be about 90 degrees to pour with correct consistency.
ABC News' Kristen Mirand contributed to this report.
This story was originally published on March 13, 2019.