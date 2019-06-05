This 24-layer rainbow crepe cake is the birthday cake of your childhood dreams originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

It's the stuff cake dreams are made of: an epic 24 layers of pure cream, crepe and rainbows.

Stefano's, located in Laguna Hills, California, is the restaurant behind this Instagram sensation.

The crepe cake has four layers of each color of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple.

Stefano started making the cake about two years ago after he got ideas from seeing crepe cakes online. He said he started blending different cake concepts and thought a rainbow would present in a special way. The restaurant says the cakes are in high demand, and they need at least a 72 hour notice for pre-orders.

PHOTO: Rainbow Crepe Cake by Stefano's in Laguna Hills, California (stefanoslagunahills/Instagram ) More

It takes about four hours to make the cake, without stopping, but it's a full day's work overall to produce a single cake.

"GMA" found out how to make the stunning sweet treat. Warning: the recipe isn't for amateurs.

Get the full recipe with step-by-step directions below.

(MORE: Happy Birthday Oreo! We're celebr-eating with this dad's creative cookie designs and recipes)

Directions:

Crepe Batter

8 eggs

10 tbsp granulated sugar

2 cups milk

1 cup melted butter

4 tsp vanilla

2 cups all purpose flour

Pinch of salt

Put everything except the flour in a blender, and pulse until combined. Gradually add flour to the blender until everything is combined. Chill for one hour.

Vanilla Chantilly Cream

1 vanilla bean

2 cup heavy whipping cream

4 tablespoons superfine sugar

1 teaspoons vanilla extract

Split vanilla bean lengthwise with the tip of a sharp knife. Holding the pod open, scrape seeds from each half using the flat side of the knife. Transfer seeds to a large bowl, then discard pod.

Mix ingredients in electric mixer until soft peaks form, approximately three to five minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for 10 minutes. Separate into six bowls and add four drops of food coloring into each bowl for each color.

Place one crepe on a revolving cake stand. Spread a tin layer of cream, starting with the bottom color purple. Place a second crepe on top and repeat with four layers of cream for each color. Chill for about 20 minutes.



PHOTO: Rainbow Crepe Cake by Stefano's in Laguna Hills, California (stefanoslagunahills/Instagram ) More

Story continues