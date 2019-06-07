2020 Democratic candidates move to the left, become more progressive as climate change emerges as campaign issue originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, in unveiling phase three of his Democratic presidential candidacy's climate agenda, has an eye cast towards the global stage - and is looking to reimagine American foreign policy through the lens of combating climate change.

“The United States and the world stand at a crossroads unlike any we have encountered before,” Inslee said in a statement on Wednesday. “Within the next decade, either inaction will set in motion a worsening global climate crisis that will lead to devastation, or our nation and the world will respond decisively to build a modern, green and just global economic future. The choice is ours.”

He detailed his policy during a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, on World Environment Day – and timed close to the anniversary of President Trump pulling America out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Climate change is emerging as one of the 2020 election cycle’s most pressing issues. This weekend many in the Democratic presidential field, including Inslee, will descend upon Iowa to campaign – those events will include calls to highlight the perils of climate change and the importance of action.

A recent poll conducted by Harvard Institute of Politics of young people, ages 18 to 29, found a substantial 14-point increase from the same poll they conducted in 2015 in those who said they believed "government should do more to curb climate change, even at the expense of economic growth."

Inslee, supported by a number of other 2020 presidential contenders, pushed for the Democratic National Committee to dedicate one of its presidential primary debates to the issue of climate change completely and he even wrote a letter to the DNC Chairman Tom Perez urging the party to "ensure that the climate crisis is on the agenda." However Wednesday, Inslee said that the DNC informed him it will not hold a separate debate on the issue. He said his campaign was told that the DNC will bar him from future debate should he participate in any other organization's climate change debate.

"...While climate change is at the top of our list, the DNC will not be holding entire debates on a single issue area because we want to make sure voters have the ability to hear from candidates on dozens of issues of importance to American voters," DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.

This decision comes as a flashpoint amongst the Democratic field and amid a furious push from progressives and environmentalists, as well as strong support across the Democratic spectrum, for climate change to be front and center in the minds of voters and on the debate stage.

Inslee squarely targeted President Trump for his "cowardly path of ignorance," and "foreign policy based on isolationism and xenophobia," and challenging America to lead by example on the vanguard of climate science.

“This is the defining challenge of our time. If anyone thinks of us 100 years from now - we will be judged on this issue,” Inslee told the small crowd on Wednesday.

Inslee’s latest rollout came on the heels of former Vice President Joe Biden’s first climate policy rollout on Tuesday during which he called for a "clean energy revolution and environmental justice" in his new proposal to address "the climate disaster facing the nation and our world."

